Lola Brooke Delivers 'Get Money' Video

(TTB) Lola Brooke lights up Halloween with the release of "Get Money." The track offers fans a fierce preview of what's to come from her highly anticipated EP iight bet!, dropping November 14. With her razor-sharp flow and unstoppable energy, Lola Brooke continues to prove she's one of hip-hop's boldest voices.
"Get Money" serves as a get-to-it anthem and budding work-out soundtrack that motivates listeners to step into their light and focus on self. The no-nonsense approach embodies the core theme of iight bet! - a "say less, watch me do me" mentality that defines Lola Brooke's unstoppable energy. The official visualizer, which dropped earlier today alongside the track, showcases Lola fearlessly doing her own stunts and working out the Lola way-bold, unapologetic, and all about action.
Having already released "WASSUP WIT IT" earlier this month and now "Get Money," Lola Brooke is giving listeners a bite-sized taste of what to expect from iight bet; however, make no mistake-the full body of work is set to surprise. With just two weeks until the project's release, fans can anticipate one of Lola's most daring records yet, serving as the lead single for iight bet! alongside four other power-packed unreleased tracks that highlight her brilliance, versatility, and signature Brooklyn grit.
