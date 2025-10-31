Mya Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Fear of Flying'

(UMe) Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, philanthropist, actress, and pop culture icon Mya is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her era-defining second studio album, the Platinum RIAA-certified Fear of Flying, home to such chart-topping singles as "The Best of Me," "Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do),'" and "Free."

Available today via Interscope Records/UMe, the Fear of Flying 25th Anniversary reissue features a 2 LP set pressed on standard black vinyl for the first time since its original release on April 25, 2000. The album is also available in immersive Dolby Atmos sound on supported streaming services for the first time. The updated R&B/pop collection features an exclusive insert signed by Mya, a vintage T-shirt, and two bonus tracks, "No Tears On My Pillow" and "For The First Time." This exclusive bundle is available through Complex for a limited two-week window ending on November 14, 2025. Listen to Fear of Flying here.

Arriving two years after Mya's critically acclaimed self-titled debut, Fear of Flying signaled a major step forward for the then-20-year-old artist, who had broken through in the late '90s with her first single "It's All About Me" (a duet with Sisqó) - a Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit. She also impressed tastemakers with high-profile collaborations, including Blackstreet's "Take Me There" from Rugrats: The Movie, Silkk The Shocker's "Movin' On," and Pras Michel's Grammy-nominated "Ghetto Supastar," which featured Ol' Dirty Bastard.

With Fear of Flying, Mya stepped into her power as a songwriter, working with Rodney Jerkins, Swizz Beatz, Wyclef Jean, Knobody, Robin Thicke, Tricky Stewart, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Meanwhile, celebrated photographer David LaChapelle captured the album's iconic imagery.

A magnetic blend of pop, soul, hip-hop, and R&B, the album's 18 tracks explored themes of independence and confidence. Highlights include TLC's Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes on "Takin' Me Over," Jadakiss on the Swizz Beatz-produced "The Best of Me," and Beenie Man on "Lie Detector."

Upon its release, Fear of Flying soared to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for Best R&B/Soul Album at the Soul Train Awards. Its breakout single "Case Of The Ex" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2000. On March 28, 2001, the album was certified platinum by the RIAA; by 2003, it had sold 1.2 million U.S. copies. Mya supported the record with major television and live appearances, from the NBA Team Up Celebration to co-hosting the 2001 Soul Train Awards, and tributes to icons Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson.

Today, Fear of Flying is credited with shaping the futuristic R&B/pop sound of the early 2000s and remains a touchstone of the Y2K aesthetic.

"Fear of Flying was such a transformative moment in my life and career. At 19 and 20, I was learning how to use my voice as both a woman and a songwriter. Revisiting this album 25 years later feels like coming full circle - it's a reminder of the risks I took, the independence I fought for, and the supporters who've been with me on this journey." - Mya

Related Stories

Mya Byrne Celebrates New Album With 'Devil In My Ear' Video

Mya Byrne Shares New Song 'I'm Gonna Stop'

News > Mya