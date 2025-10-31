Offset Surprise Release 'Haunted By Fame' Album Featuring Youngboy NBA & More

Today, a mere two months after releasing his widely acclaimed third solo album KIARI, GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset drops the surprise Halloween Day album, HAUNTED BY FAME. Urgent and raw, the 11-track set was recorded during Offset's ongoing U.S. arena tour with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and features appearances by tourmates YoungBoy, NoCap, and Lil Dump. The artists recorded together while on tour. Listen to HAUNTED BY FAME here now via Motown Records

"I HEARD" featuring YoungBoy captures the project's live wire energy as the duo reunite over a woozy beat powered by chiming keys, funky guitar, blaring horns, and rubbery bass. Offset is in his element whether slowing it down for a melody or busting his signature triplets: "They don't like me, I'm hated by many men / Get that bag and I don't got too many friends." YoungBoy slides between slurred singing, gruff rhymes, and a James Brown-like bark as he vows, "Hundred million I count it, then count again."

With trunk-rattling production and flex after flex, HAUNTED BY FAME finds Offset fired up, head down, and tapped into his abilities, letting loose off-the-cuff bars and hypnotic hooks with preternatural ease. Early cut "FREE PICK" sets the mood as Offset spits, "I ain't never been humble, I'm cocky / 10 years, no FOMO, I'm poppin'." "N.A.M.E" offers a momentary reprieve as he and NoCap sing about trench trauma over a surprising folk-inflected score, but he's back at it soon enough - especially on the bouncing Lil Dump team-up "ANOTHER PROBLEM" and the cold-hearted, relentless closer "HEADHUNTER." Production comes courtesy of London Jae, Pooh Beatz, Go Grizzly, Mally Mall, Kaigoingcrazy, and more.

HAUNTED BY FAME follows the August release of KIARI Deluxe, which included, among other songs, a BNYX®️ Mix of the smash single "Bodies" featuring J.I.D. and sampling Drowning Pool's iconic 2001 nu-metal hit. All four artists then came together for a genre- and generation-crossing performance of "Bodies" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - watch HERE. The deluxe version also arrived alongside a slew of minimal but impactful videos for KIARI's songs, including "Back in That Mode" featuring YFN Lucci, "Prada Myself" with Teezo Touchdown, "Favorite Girl" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and "Pills," Offset's powerful, Nina Simone-sampling team-up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Those and others joined previously released clips for singles "Never Let Go" with John Legend and "Professional."

