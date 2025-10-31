RIAA Honors Multi-Platinum Artist Lauren Daigle And More

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) hosted a seminal event at their Washington DC headquarters to celebrate artists, executives and policymakers who create and protect the music shaping American culture. RIAA Honors feted multi-Platinum crossover artist Lauren Daigle, Gospel Music Association President Jackie Patillo, President of the Christian Music Trade Association and Daywind Music Group Ed Leonard and Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Chris Coons (D-DE), pivotal leaders of the NO FAKES Act push for voice & likeness protections for all individuals from AI deepfakes and voice clones.

RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier welcomed the crowd of Congressional Members, staff, DC elite, media, and creative partners, explaining, "over the past few years, we have honored pioneers of Country, Hip-Hop and Latin music. Tonight, we come together to celebrate Christian and Gospel - music rooted in praise, community and hope." He then introduced Billboard Executive Editor for the West Coast and Nashville Melinda Newman, who noted, "when RIAA reached out this year with a chance to support tonight we were instantly on board. It's our honor to help the RIAA celebrate the glorious Lauren Daigle, the consummate Gospel and Contemporary Christian executives, Ed Leonard and Jackie Patillo, as well as to recognize the enormous achievements and accomplishments of our policymaker honorees, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Chris Coons."

The evening officially kicked off as RIAA Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens invited the first honoree, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), to the stage. Dedicating her career to the vast array of artists, songwriters and creatives she represents across Tennessee, Blackburn has been a force recently in supporting AI guardrails - specifically as a lead sponsor of the NO FAKES Act. The Policymaker of the Year said, "I like to say in Nashville we have more songwriters per square inch than anywhere on the face of the earth. They are everywhere ...These soundtracks of our lives are so worth protecting. We've got your back, and we've got you covered. It is truly an honor to do that for you. Thank you all so very much."

Morna then introduced Policymaker of the Year and lead co-sponsor of the NO FAKES Act, Senator Chris Coons (D-DE). On the importance of this bipartisan, bicameral bill, he added, "We've worked hard on the NO FAKES Act, and I'm confident, optimistic that we will get it through Congress and to President Trump's desk this year to protect your voice, your face, your likeness and your music."

Some of the most notable voices in Contemporary Christian music - Natalie Grant, For King & Country and Jekalyn Carr - offered video remarks congratulating their long-time friend Jackie Patillo. RIAA President & COO Michele Ballantyne presented the accolade to the Executive of the Year who shared, "I'm honored to be at the table with Mitch and to be able to represent the Gospel Music Association at the table for advocacy of all of our intellectual properties. I am grateful to represent the artists that we serve and the songwriters that we serve."

The lights once again dimmed as more Gospel/CCM stars - Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck and CeCe Winans - returned to the screen with virtual praise for Ed Leonard. Accepting his Executive of the Year plaque, he said, "I stand on shoulders. My mom, a Delaware girl, started our company 44 years ago - I wouldn't be in Christian music if it weren't for her. And one of the first things she said to me when I quit my banking job in Chicago [is] go out and be the face of this company. I lead that organization, but I serve, working with absolutely incredible people like those in the RIAA."

Mitch introduced the final recognition of the night with a special video highlighting Artist of the Year Lauren Daigle and reminded the audience that hers is "the kind of success that only comes through conviction and commitment - to music, to fellow artists and collaborators, to fans. Her compelling, irresistible songs have broken through all boundaries, with chart-crossing success that has reached fans of every background, faith and geography." He then turned to Universal Music's Verve Label Group President & CEO Jamie Krents, who announced a surprise tribute from seven-time Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer Jon Batiste. To honor his friend and collaborator, Jon performed "This Little Light of Mine" as the crowd sang along. He shared, "You're [Lauren] the greatest. You are light in the world. And in these times, we need beacons of light to lead us home - that's what you do. Your presence in music, but also just your presence as a person."

The star power continued when Lauren treated the audience to "Let It Be A Hallelujah" and her RIAA 6x Platinum hit "You Say." The eight-time Billboard Music Awards' winner and advocate for online protections said, "Music is this incredible tool, right? It goes far and wide. It goes all around the world, and it somehow is universal. You don't even have to speak the same language to feel something that the person next to you is feeling. I'm so grateful that music is this bonding agent in a time of division, right? We get to all sit and listen together, and in the process of doing that, we see the world become one. We see the world become whole again, even if it's for but a moment, and that, to me, is so beautiful. Hopefully these songs last beyond me, and are able to bring the beauty of Jesus to every heart long after I'm gone. Thank you for this honor." Before the night ended, Lauren brought Jon back on stage for a powerful duet of her song "Be Okay."

RIAA Honors is an annual reminder of the way creators' lived experiences connect people from different backgrounds and affiliations and genres - and how culture is born from this kind of unique genius, not knock-off computations. Acknowledging that both music and politicians can use their voices loudly for others, Mitch closed with, "What an incredible night. We hope you saw and felt what music can do - remember how much it's worth protecting!"

