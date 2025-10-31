Russell Dickerson recruits global pop sensations the Jonas Brothers for a new version of his single, "Happen to Me (feat. Jonas Brothers)." The collaboration was born after Dickerson and the Jonas Brothers shared "a party on stage" (People) earlier this year during a surprise performance in Detroit, MI (8/28), where they debuted a live rendition of "Happen to Me" together to a roaring crowd.
Blending Dickerson's signature country-pop storytelling with the Jonas Brothers' infectious pop harmonies, the new version captures the spirit of that electric night-bridging genres and showcasing a fresh, feel-good sound that celebrates connection, gratitude, and the moments that "happen to" shape us.
The collaboration breathes new life into the "rising star's" (Vulture) chart-topping anthem, which continues to dominate airwaves across Country Aircheck/MediaBase, the Billboard Country Charts, SiriusXM's The Highway, and Canada and UK Country Radio charts. Since its original release, Dickerson is "hotter than ever" (MusicRow), with streams surpassing 235 million and earning RIAA Platinum certification. Now breaking into pop formats, "Happen To Me" has notched No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and continues to climb, reaching No. 13 on Hot AC and No. 25 on Top 40.
Russell Dickerson's 'Worth Your Wild' Most Added At Country Radio
Russell Dickerson Surprised With Multiple Plaques At Sold-Out Tour Stop
Russell Dickerson Stays At No. 1 With 'Happen To Me'
Russell Dickerson Earns 6th No. 1 Hit With 'Happen To Me'
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour- Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release- Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour
Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release
The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video
Watch Trivium's 'Struck Dead' Video
Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video
Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'
Stryper Share 'On This Holy Night' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Vox Realis' Overkill Feat Members of Megadeth and Angra