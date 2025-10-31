Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'

Russell Dickerson recruits global pop sensations the Jonas Brothers for a new version of his single, "Happen to Me (feat. Jonas Brothers)." The collaboration was born after Dickerson and the Jonas Brothers shared "a party on stage" (People) earlier this year during a surprise performance in Detroit, MI (8/28), where they debuted a live rendition of "Happen to Me" together to a roaring crowd.

Blending Dickerson's signature country-pop storytelling with the Jonas Brothers' infectious pop harmonies, the new version captures the spirit of that electric night-bridging genres and showcasing a fresh, feel-good sound that celebrates connection, gratitude, and the moments that "happen to" shape us.

The collaboration breathes new life into the "rising star's" (Vulture) chart-topping anthem, which continues to dominate airwaves across Country Aircheck/MediaBase, the Billboard Country Charts, SiriusXM's The Highway, and Canada and UK Country Radio charts. Since its original release, Dickerson is "hotter than ever" (MusicRow), with streams surpassing 235 million and earning RIAA Platinum certification. Now breaking into pop formats, "Happen To Me" has notched No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and continues to climb, reaching No. 13 on Hot AC and No. 25 on Top 40.

