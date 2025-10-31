The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait will release their first-ever live album, Live From Suffocate City via Better Noise Music on January 16, 2026. It will be available as a CD/Blu-ray combo and on vinyl in their signature green and purple. Today (October 31), the emo-rooted Atlanta-based band have rolled out a live version and live video of their breakout single "Voodoo Doll."
"'Voodoo Doll' is about the pain of watching someone you love disappear into addiction, that helplessness of trying to save them when they don't want to be saved," says frontman Lee Jennings. "Performing it live at the first Suffocate City Town Hall hit differently; you could feel every word echo back from the crowd. This live video that's taken from our Blu-ray captures that raw emotion exactly how it felt that night."
On Live From Suffocate City, fans are invited to step inside the chaos and catharsis of The Funeral Portrait's first-ever Suffocate City Town Hall Meeting, captured live from their sold-out hometown show at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA earlier this year. The exclusive Blu-ray documents the band's legendary performance in front of a packed house of diehard fans. It's a thrilling night of raw emotion, high-energy theatrics, and fan-favorite anthems including their two #1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase's Active Rock radio charts: "Holy Water" (featuring Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch) and "Suffocate City" (featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills).
"November 17th at The Masquerade was more than just a show--it was a celebration of everything we've built with our Coffin Crew," proclaims Jennings. "To have it captured in full for the Blu-ray, CD, and vinyl means fans everywhere can step inside that moment. We can't wait for the world to feel what we felt that night."
The Rasmus Recruit The Funeral Portrait Singer Lee Jennings For 'Weirdo'
The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' EP
Watch The Funeral Portrait's 'Evergreen' Video
Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour- Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release- Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Bon Jovi Add Final Dates To Forever Tour
Alkaline Trio Give Fans A Halloween Treat With 'Surprise Surprise' Release
The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video
Watch Trivium's 'Struck Dead' Video
Jinjer Share 'Duel' Performance Video
Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'
Stryper Share 'On This Holy Night' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Vox Realis' Overkill Feat Members of Megadeth and Angra