The Funeral Portrait Announce Live Album With 'Voodoo Doll' Video

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait will release their first-ever live album, Live From Suffocate City via Better Noise Music on January 16, 2026. It will be available as a CD/Blu-ray combo and on vinyl in their signature green and purple. Today (October 31), the emo-rooted Atlanta-based band have rolled out a live version and live video of their breakout single "Voodoo Doll."

"'Voodoo Doll' is about the pain of watching someone you love disappear into addiction, that helplessness of trying to save them when they don't want to be saved," says frontman Lee Jennings. "Performing it live at the first Suffocate City Town Hall hit differently; you could feel every word echo back from the crowd. This live video that's taken from our Blu-ray captures that raw emotion exactly how it felt that night."

On Live From Suffocate City, fans are invited to step inside the chaos and catharsis of The Funeral Portrait's first-ever Suffocate City Town Hall Meeting, captured live from their sold-out hometown show at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA earlier this year. The exclusive Blu-ray documents the band's legendary performance in front of a packed house of diehard fans. It's a thrilling night of raw emotion, high-energy theatrics, and fan-favorite anthems including their two #1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase's Active Rock radio charts: "Holy Water" (featuring Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch) and "Suffocate City" (featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills).

"November 17th at The Masquerade was more than just a show--it was a celebration of everything we've built with our Coffin Crew," proclaims Jennings. "To have it captured in full for the Blu-ray, CD, and vinyl means fans everywhere can step inside that moment. We can't wait for the world to feel what we felt that night."

