Watch Trivium's 'Struck Dead' Video

(ASPR) Trivium have released the three-song EP STRUCK DEAD today, October 31, via longtime label Roadrunner Records. Today, Trivium have shared the video for the title track.
"In August 2023, we set out to design and build our own studio at The Hangar - a place to create freely, on our own terms," says Paolo Gregoletto about the EP's genesis.
The creative catalyst, though, was the band's past and desire to see what's next. "Born from months of revisiting and performing Ascendancy in full, this EP channels that familiar power and spirit while pushing into new territory," he continues. "We feel that Struck Dead stands as the first step into a bold new era for us and we happy to finally share it with all of you."
While it may only be three songs in length, in typical Trivium fashion, it packs a powerhouse punch, thanks to masterful riffing and the dual-style vocal prowess the band has built its nearly three-decade reputation on! It was produced by Trivium and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's aforementioned Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur.
