41 Team With French Montana For 'Alive' Video

(Republic) Kicking into an even higher gear to cap off a banner year, platinum-certified hip-hop collective 41 unleash a vibrant new single and music video entitled "Alive" featuring French Montana out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment/Republic Records. Of course, it brings us closer to the release of their mega-anticipated debut album, AREA 41, out soon.

Boasting production that wouldn't be out of place at an underground after-hours rave in Brooklyn, the track's bass-heavy beat thumps with a palpable pulse beneath woozy rhymes from the trio. Making promises to "Stick up a finger to all of our haters," the momentum climaxes on the chantable chorus, "I feel so alive." Meanwhile, French Montana blesses the song with his signature braggadocios and blunt bars. "Alive" blurs the lines between hip-hop and club, sliding comfortably into 41's incomparable lane. It's another anthem from the group forged on the streets, yet confident enough for the dancefloor.

You know it's a party once you hear 41 blast out of your speakers... Just in time for Halloween, they also uncovered a blockbuster music video for "Alive" inspired by Michael Jackson's "Thriller." The latter sees Jenn Carter assume the role of "The Thriller." Breaking boundaries throughout, they pay homage to the "King of Pop" in their own way.

"Alive" falls in line with their prolific run of new music this year. Most recently they released "Spleen" which HotNewHipHop praised it as a "lustful drill cut," proceeding to affirm, "41 turn things up a notch on 'Spleen.'" Noise11assured, "The track emphasizes their seamless interplay and reasserts 41 as a next-gen New York force." They notably launched the album season with "Lisp." VIBE touted it on "More New Hip-Hop Music For Showing Up And Showing Out." They served up "Pucci" [feat. Zeddy Will] and "Pilates," reeling in nearly 20 million streams total. The two-pack landed in the wake of "Naked" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie which marked the very first collaboration between these two New York powerhouses, uniting Brooklyn and The Bronx in the process.

Towards the end of the summer, 41 pulled up to Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream where they personally announced AREA 41 as their debut album title. Additionally, they stood out as the "first group" to participate in the On The Radar Freestylelive during the stream as well, stunning viewers with an elite off-the-cuff rhyme display.

Building upon their incredible momentum, the group headlined Hot 97's Summer Jam at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, joining a stacked bill alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more. At the top of the year, 41 addressed the game with "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 10 million streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."

