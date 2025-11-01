Ace Enders Releases New Album 'Posture Syndrome'

.

11-01-2025
(BPM) Singer/songwriter Ace Enders has released his highly anticipated new album Posture Syndrome, out now via Pure Noise Records. Posture Syndrome, which features recent singles "Wide Awake", "Damaged Goods", and "Heavy", explores themes of loss and letting go, as well as learning to move forward in spite of uncertainty.

"At its core, the album is about loss, learning, letting go, and trying to find hope," shares Enders. "It's complex, like everyday life-where we're all just trying to hold it together while pretending to be the version of ourselves that others will dislike the least. From music business, fear of AI making me obsolete, being old, social media...all the things. That's where the name Posture Syndrome came from."

Enders recently joined The Spill Canvas and Mae on select dates of the One Fell Swoop and The Everglow 20th Anniversary Tour. Fans can catch him on 13th in Philadelphia at The Fillmore, opening for The Starting Line at their annual holiday show. Stream the album here

