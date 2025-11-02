American Television Share Halloween Version Of 'Witches' Video

(ASPR) American Television celebrated the Halloween with a special version of their music video for their single "Witches!", which comes from their "You Are Not Alone" EP

The new visual features haunting reimagining with a shot-for-shot recreation of the original video. The video was meticulously created by the band, fueled by a full moon and a pillowcase full of fun-sized candy bars.

Speaking about the new video, American Television shares, "Steve has been talking about doing a Halloween version of a music video for years. Since our EP dropped in September, we thought, 'what better time to indulge his intrusive thoughts, than to come back around a month after the EP release with a witchy version of Witches!?' With a little extra effort at the shoot, we were able to create this near shot-for-shot recreation of the original - strangely enough, the final cut of this video was cranked out after 3am, better known as the witching hour."

Related Stories

Singled Out: American Television's You Are Not Alone

Spiritbox Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live And Announce North American Tour

Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale To Judge 'Idol' Like TV Show For Bands

News > American Television