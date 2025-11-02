Big Boogie Drops 'Back Da F Up' Video

(Interscope) Big Boogie drops his new album Pain on Paper 4, out now via CMG The Label / Interscope Records. With a massive sound to match the Memphis heavyweight's booming voice and charisma, the 15-track set serves up trench tales, club hits, grindset anthems, and introspective songs alike.

Pain on Paper 4 also arrives alongside a music video for album highlight "Back Da F**k Up" featuring DJ Drama. Over a regal beat fit for a king, Big Boogie issues a warning to any who'd approach the throne: "Whoever against me gon' get blitzed," he sneers. For everyone else, he's a fair ruler: "I'm genuine, ain't no catch, I do it with love, just pay me respect."

DJ Drama appears on multiple cuts, but he's not the only luminary on Pain on Paper 4. The legendary Lil Jon joins Big Boogie, YKNIECE, and producer J. White Did It for "Show Out." Complete with clanging keys, stuttering drums, and iconic adlibs, it's a party on the dance floor and the perfect soundtrack for throwing ones in the strip joint.

Fans were previously treated to the still-buzzing single "Toot It Up," which interpolates the 2007 Southern Rap classic "Get It Big" by Trap Starz Clik - reinventing the hook to shout out modern rap baddies Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sexyy Red. The Source called the song "an energetic anthem set to ignite clubs and social media alike," while Billboard included it in their Fresh Picks: "Big Dude returned with another single to turn up the hype." Highsnobiety showed love too, placing "Toot It Up" among the "numerous bangers already under his belt."

Indeed, Pain on Paper 4 arrives just as two of Big Boogie's prior hits achieve RIAA-certified Platinum status: his 2021 breakout "Pop Out," and last year's explosive single "BOP" featuring GloRilla, which also won Big Boogie his nationally televised performance debut when the duo brought it to 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards stage. Mischievous and anthemic, those songs are the best kind of raunchy fun. But they're also just one side of the Big Dude, as he calls himself.

Raw, relentless, and comprehensive, Pain on Paper 4 plays like a diaristic release valve for every emotion Big Boogie's ever felt - good, bad, in between. Tellingly, the artwork features an image of the rapper painting nine portraits - people important to him who've passed away. It's a continuation of the comprehensive legacy he's been building. Last year alone, he released both his project ETHER - including cameos from 42 Dugg, YTB Fatt, Moneybagg Yo, and Lakeyah - and the Gangsta Grillz mixtape REDRUM Wizard produced by DJ Drama.

With a fervent following and massive streaming numbers behind him, Big Boogie has been putting in work since early mixtapes like 2017's Definition of Pain. His successful 2018 track "Let Me Know" caught the ear of Yo Gotti, who signed him to CMG. Big Boogie has released a slew of projects since, including his Final Nightmare EP with the moving "Mental Healing" and his 2021 album Underrated, which has earned over 200 million streams to date.

