Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Due to an overwhelming response from fans, Scottish metal heavyweights Bleed From Within are proud to announce additional dates and updates for 'The Dying Sun' UK and Ireland tour, set for March 2026.

Bleed From Within commented: "Thanks to the insane response to last week's tour announcement, we have some additional shows and updates that we're very excited to share with you! After selling out in less than 30 minutes, we've added a second night in Edinburgh and an additional Scottish date in Aberdeen - our first time there since 2018. We've upgraded to Rock City in Nottingham and even better, we're happy to announce that Disembodied Tyrant & Baest are now able to join us on all tour dates.

"Thank you so much to everyone that has picked up their tickets already. This is the craziest response to a headline tour that we've ever had. We'll see you all in March!

"Cheers - Ali, Davie, Goonzi, Kennedy, Steven"

BLEED FROM WITHIN - THE DYING SUN TOUR 2026

1st March Edinburgh @ The Liquid Room *SOLD OUT

2nd March Edinburgh @ The Liquid Room *NEW SHOW ADDED

3rd March Aberdeen @ Lemon Tree *NEW SHOW ADDED

5th March Dublin @ The Academy

6th March Liverpool @ o2 Academy *SELLING FAST

7th March Leeds @ Stylus

8th March Nottingham @ Rock City *VENUE UPGRADED

10th March Norwich @ Epic Studios *SELLING FAST

12th March Bristol @ Electric Bristol

13th March Southampton @ The 1865 *SELLING FAST

14th March Birmingham @ o2 Institute *SELLING FAST

