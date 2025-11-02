Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour

(Nuclear Blast) Due to an overwhelming response from fans, Scottish metal heavyweights Bleed From Within are proud to announce additional dates and updates for 'The Dying Sun' UK and Ireland tour, set for March 2026.
Bleed From Within commented: "Thanks to the insane response to last week's tour announcement, we have some additional shows and updates that we're very excited to share with you! After selling out in less than 30 minutes, we've added a second night in Edinburgh and an additional Scottish date in Aberdeen - our first time there since 2018. We've upgraded to Rock City in Nottingham and even better, we're happy to announce that Disembodied Tyrant & Baest are now able to join us on all tour dates.
"Thank you so much to everyone that has picked up their tickets already. This is the craziest response to a headline tour that we've ever had. We'll see you all in March!
"Cheers - Ali, Davie, Goonzi, Kennedy, Steven"
BLEED FROM WITHIN - THE DYING SUN TOUR 2026
1st March Edinburgh @ The Liquid Room *SOLD OUT
2nd March Edinburgh @ The Liquid Room *NEW SHOW ADDED
3rd March Aberdeen @ Lemon Tree *NEW SHOW ADDED
5th March Dublin @ The Academy
6th March Liverpool @ o2 Academy *SELLING FAST
7th March Leeds @ Stylus
8th March Nottingham @ Rock City *VENUE UPGRADED
10th March Norwich @ Epic Studios *SELLING FAST
12th March Bristol @ Electric Bristol
13th March Southampton @ The 1865 *SELLING FAST
14th March Birmingham @ o2 Institute *SELLING FAST
Bleed From Within Plan Intimate The Dying Sun Tour
Bleed From Within Celebrate Zenith Release With 'Violent Nature' Visualizer
Bleed From Within Deliver 'God Complex' Video
Bleed From Within Announce New Album With 'In Place Of Your Halo' Video
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover- Peter Criss Announces Solo Album- Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Mini-Series- The Cure- more
Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town- more
Tears For Fears Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Songs From The Big Chair'- 41 Team With French Montana For 'Alive' Video- Jessie J Delivers 'H.A.P.P.Y’ Video- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover
Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album
American Television Share Halloween Version Of 'Witches' Video
Maximo Park Expand 'A Certain Trigger' For 20th Anniversary
Godsmack Plot Special Edition Of 'Awake' Album
Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour
Avatar Deliver 'Don't Go In The Forest' Video
The Chesterfield Kings Shares 'Loose Ends' From 1989 Through 2004