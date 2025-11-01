Bowling For Soup Share 'Holding On To That Hate' Video

(Rage) A few weeks back, Bowling For Soup unveiled their first new original music in over three years in the shape of their fantastic single Holding On To That Hate. Full of the charm, melody and hooks fans have come to expect from Bowling For Soup over the years, Holding On To That Hate has had plentiful acclaim from fans all over the world and the music press alike.

One thing that was missing when Holding On To That Hate was released was the full blown music video. Fans asked, and Jaret, Rob and Gary have delivered! Featuring behind the scenes footage from their time recording Holding On To That Hate in the studio, Bowling For Soup invite you to check out the music video.

Holding On To That Hate is the first new material to come from Denton, Texas natives since their acclaimed 2022 album Pop Drunk Snot Bread. It is also the first new Bowling For Soup song from the band in their new form of a pop punk power trio, following guitarist Chris Burney's retirement last year.

Spreading a message of moving on and positivity through their expert self depreciating lens mixed with Bowling For Soup's trademark charm and wit, Holding On To That Hate is already well on its way to becoming a new favourite of Bowling For Soup fans old and new across the generations.

On the writing of Holding On To That Hate, Jaret had this to say: "Sometimes a song just comes out of no where. This is certainly one of them! Rob sent me the music and a melody idea. This whole process is new to me, but it worked for a few songs on Pop Drunk Snot Bread, and I love that Rob wants to be involved in the writing. First listen, and I realized I had woken up in the middle of the night, just a few hours before hearing this, and written down lyrics that fit perfectly! I mean it was crazy. Took me 5 minutes to piece it together and I cut a demo and sent it to Rob. I love when stuff just happens like that. Especially when the result is an absolute banger!"

Related Stories

Bowling For Soup Celebrate New Live Album With 'Shut Up And Smile' Video

Bowling For Soup 'Holding On To That Hate' With New Single

Bowling For Soup Share 'Ridiculous (Live and Hungover)'

Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album

News > Bowling For Soup