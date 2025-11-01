Bowling For Soup Share 'Holding On To That Hate' Video

(Rage) A few weeks back, Bowling For Soup unveiled their first new original music in over three years in the shape of their fantastic single Holding On To That Hate. Full of the charm, melody and hooks fans have come to expect from Bowling For Soup over the years, Holding On To That Hate has had plentiful acclaim from fans all over the world and the music press alike.
One thing that was missing when Holding On To That Hate was released was the full blown music video. Fans asked, and Jaret, Rob and Gary have delivered! Featuring behind the scenes footage from their time recording Holding On To That Hate in the studio, Bowling For Soup invite you to check out the music video.
Holding On To That Hate is the first new material to come from Denton, Texas natives since their acclaimed 2022 album Pop Drunk Snot Bread. It is also the first new Bowling For Soup song from the band in their new form of a pop punk power trio, following guitarist Chris Burney's retirement last year.
Spreading a message of moving on and positivity through their expert self depreciating lens mixed with Bowling For Soup's trademark charm and wit, Holding On To That Hate is already well on its way to becoming a new favourite of Bowling For Soup fans old and new across the generations.
On the writing of Holding On To That Hate, Jaret had this to say: "Sometimes a song just comes out of no where. This is certainly one of them! Rob sent me the music and a melody idea. This whole process is new to me, but it worked for a few songs on Pop Drunk Snot Bread, and I love that Rob wants to be involved in the writing. First listen, and I realized I had woken up in the middle of the night, just a few hours before hearing this, and written down lyrics that fit perfectly! I mean it was crazy. Took me 5 minutes to piece it together and I cut a demo and sent it to Rob. I love when stuff just happens like that. Especially when the result is an absolute banger!"
Bowling For Soup Celebrate New Live Album With 'Shut Up And Smile' Video
Bowling For Soup 'Holding On To That Hate' With New Single
Bowling For Soup Share 'Ridiculous (Live and Hungover)'
Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Definitely Deserve (Live)! Album
Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series- The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series
Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas Now Streaming
Currents Share 'Rise & Fall' Video
Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters
Bowling For Soup Share 'Holding On To That Hate' Video
Ace Enders Releases New Album 'Posture Syndrome'
Singled Out: Cathleen Ireland's In The City