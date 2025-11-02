B.U.G Antman Announces New Ep 'Y'all 2 Ugly'

(Warner) Atlanta's own B.U.G Antman has announced his newest EP, Y'all 2 Ugly, set to release on November 14th. The announcement arrives alongside the project's second single, "Gaslight," a heartfelt, adlib-filled track about navigating relationships and industry struggles - "let me know when you tryna act right, when you up they gon' try to gaslight."

This announcement and release comes on the heels of a massive fall for B.U.G Antman, including a sold-out opening performance on Lil Tecca's Dopamine tour, a livestream appearance alongside multi-platinum producer Hit-Boy and hyper-viral streamer Neon, and a nonstop run of singles, including "Cannot Kiss Me," "F*ck the Plaintiff," and "I'm Ugly and I'm Proud," continuing the pace the 25-year-old rapper has set since coming onto the scene in 2019.

Over the past few years, Antman has crawled his way to the top of the new Atlanta scene, developing his singular approach across a series of projects, including Goats on a Cliff, Trap Infested, and I See Colors. His most recent project Y'all Ugly is his most immersive yet: a psychedelic and groove-steeped voyage through the aspirations, anxieties, and indulgences of a budding rap surrealist. Highlights from the EP included "145 mph," a woozy celebration of fast living that also tapped into the opportunity cost that comes with the territory, and the funky, percussive "Over Knees," which Antman brought to the On The Radar studio along with a couple of older actors who pretended to be his proud parents, supporting him as he performed the song. Throughout it all, Antman has served the "Colony" (as his fans call themselves) a steady stream of music and visuals underscoring his outsized charisma and otherworldly talent.

Y'all 2 Ugly - Tracklist:

1. Apple Logo

2. 2 Late 4 Sorry

3. Belt

4. Another Patient

5. Phone On Private

6. 7:06 In The Nawf

7. No Pressure

8. Gaslight

9. See It Clear

