Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video

(The GreenRoom) Charles Kelley continues to release irresistible 80's inspired music, today sharing the soaring "Steal Your Heart." Feeling alive with an optimism that anything can happen, the richly layered track co-written by Lindsay Rimes, Michael Whitworth and Josh Kear finds Kelley living in the moment, buzzing with the thrill of new infatuation.

"I'm honestly having such a great time creating and chasing this creative muse," said Kelley. "The way we're able to make and release music so spontaneously, as it's being made, feeds my soul in a way I hadn't expected. I hope the fans are enjoying it as much as I am."

Kelley's recent solo project SONGS FOR A NEW MOON includes the throbbing synth-and-smoke banger lead single "Can't Lose You," which cracked the top 10 on the Adult Contemporary radio charts. Kelley gave fans a brand new twist on the track with a remix with Outlanders earlier this month, available to listen HERE. Kelley's SONGS FOR A NEW MOON "taps into the heart of the 80's, crafting a record that's as emotionally authentic as it is sonically retro," giving listeners "a masterclass in timeless pop storytelling" (Entertainment Focus) fully embracing a freeing sense of sonic abandon, bursting with unbridled optimism. A "sonic journey crafted to transport listeners back to a time when music, and the world around it, simply felt better" (PEOPLE), the project is a celebration of renewed possibility and fresh perspective, both musically and personally, pushing one of "music's most reliable and versatile singers" (American Songwriter) to new levels.

For the holiday season, Kelley and his Lady A bandmates will be hitting the road for their THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR. Kicking off Dec. 5 in Atlanta, GA, their first-ever holiday tour will bring the trio's signature performances across the U.S., concluding with a special three-night run at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium.

