Colter Wall Share New Song 'The Longer You Hold On'

(IVPR) With his latest single, "The Longer You Hold On," Canadian songwriter and recording artist Colter Wall plants his flag coolly in a ground once stewarded by the likes of Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings.

"'The Longer You Hold On' is about waiting for the other shoe to drop," says Wall and the track. "Just the old country theme of nearing the end of a fading love and knowing it."

Joined by his longtime producing partner and touring guitarist Pat Lyons, the pair entered Nashville's RCA Studio A with that country sound in mind, one evoking what most still call the heyday of country music; a sound fit for dancehalls, honky tonks, and truck cab AM radios. And "The Longer You Hold On" could very well be the pinnacle of Wall's take on said sound. Kicking off with an understated guitar-turned-full-band lick, Wall's studio ensemble-mostly made up of his longtime road band, The Scary Prairie Boys-immediately tightens up to provide an impenetrable foundation for the delivery of a timeless tale of worried heartache.

"There's some cowboy vernacular and western-isms that crept their way into a few of these songs, but mostly, I was pointed towards more country themes. And the sound is representative of that," Wall says of his new ten-song collection-out November 14th on La Honda Records and RCA Records.

Related Stories

News > Colter Wall