Currents Share 'Rise & Fall' Video

(SharpTone) Currents shared the video for 'Rise & Fall', which features career archival footage to celebrate the release of their new EP All That Follows via SharpTone Records.

vocalist Brian Wille had this to say, "'All That Follows' is the end of The Death We Seek. These are some of our favorite songs thus far and the beginning of a new chapter for us.

"We kept this close to our hearts and trusted our guts on what we really wanted. These songs are an exercise of independence, experimentation and collaboration within the band to lengths we haven't gone before.

"Here, we explore disillusionment, inequality, betrayal, and the ambiguity of life and its purpose. This world can be both a great and terrible place; and good or bad, we pour all of those experiences into our music. While the result is rarely a happy story, sharing it all with you is always such a positive and cathartic experience. We're proud to put this out into the world and to see you connect with it in your own way."

