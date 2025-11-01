.

Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer

11-01-2025
Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer

(Nuclear Blast) Despised Icon unleash their seventh full-length album Shadow Work via Nuclear Blast Records and they celebrated with the release of a visualizer video for the title track.

The album stands as the band's most fine-tuned and dynamic effort to date, balancing relentless speed, crushing grooves, and morbid melodies, while remaining true to their signature blend of extreme death metal and hardcore grit.

Despised Icon's new single, 'Shadow Work,' is an unflinching descent into inner turmoil and trauma. Backed by the band's trademark onslaught of blast beats and hardcore grit, the track chronicles a harrowing journey of self-reckoning and raw, cathartic healing. Watch the video visualizer below:

Related Stories
Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer

Despised Icon Enlist Matt Honeycutt For 'Over My Dead Body'

Despised Icon Announce 20th Anniversary Rarities Release

Decapitated and Despised Icon Announce Coheadlining Tour

News > Despised Icon

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series- The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more

Day In Pop

Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Latest News

Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series

Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas Now Streaming

Currents Share 'Rise & Fall' Video

Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer

The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters

Bowling For Soup Share 'Holding On To That Hate' Video

Ace Enders Releases New Album 'Posture Syndrome'

Singled Out: Cathleen Ireland's In The City