Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer

(Nuclear Blast) Despised Icon unleash their seventh full-length album Shadow Work via Nuclear Blast Records and they celebrated with the release of a visualizer video for the title track.
The album stands as the band's most fine-tuned and dynamic effort to date, balancing relentless speed, crushing grooves, and morbid melodies, while remaining true to their signature blend of extreme death metal and hardcore grit.
Despised Icon's new single, 'Shadow Work,' is an unflinching descent into inner turmoil and trauma. Backed by the band's trademark onslaught of blast beats and hardcore grit, the track chronicles a harrowing journey of self-reckoning and raw, cathartic healing. Watch the video visualizer below:
