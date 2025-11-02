.

Florence + the Machine Stream 'Everybody Scream' Album

11-02-2025
Florence + the Machine Stream 'Everybody Scream' Album

(Republic) Florence + the Machine's highly anticipated new album, Everybody Scream, is out now. Written and produced with a close-knit circle of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner, Mitski, Danny L. Harle and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, Florence Welch's sixth album features the previously released title track, "One of the Greats" and "Sympathy Magic." Stream it here

Everybody Scream is already receiving critical acclaim: Her extraordinary, excoriating new album, Everybody Scream...is as strange, uncompromising and brutal as she has ever been. It will be released on Halloween, and no wonder. It is full of witchcraft and fury.-The Guardian

"'Sympathy Magic' [is] an absolute beast of a song...This is some real maximal music, and Welch absolutely howls over all of it, her voice working as a human extension of all that theatrical grandeur. Great chorus on this one, too."-Stereogum

"[On 'Everybody Scream'], Florence + the Machine achieve their most intriguing, risky lead single yet."-Consequence

Florence will tour North America in 2026, with dates kicking off next April including stops at New York's Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and more. The run will follow Florence Welch's previously announced 2026 Europe and U.K. dates.

Related Stories
Florence + the Machine Stream 'Everybody Scream' Album

Florence + The Machine Cover Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra'

Florence + the Machine Launching The Everybody Scream Tour Of North America

Florence + the Machine Share New Song 'One Of The Greats'

Florence + the Machine To Make 'Everybody Scream' For Halloween

News > Florence the Machine

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover- Peter Criss Announces Solo Album- Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Mini-Series- The Cure- more

Day In Country

Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town- more

Day In Pop

Tears For Fears Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Songs From The Big Chair'- 41 Team With French Montana For 'Alive' Video- Jessie J Delivers 'H.A.P.P.Y’ Video- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Latest News

Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover

Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album

American Television Share Halloween Version Of 'Witches' Video

Maximo Park Expand 'A Certain Trigger' For 20th Anniversary

Godsmack Plot Special Edition Of 'Awake' Album

Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour

Avatar Deliver 'Don't Go In The Forest' Video

The Chesterfield Kings Shares 'Loose Ends' From 1989 Through 2004