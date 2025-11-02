Florence + the Machine Stream 'Everybody Scream' Album

(Republic) Florence + the Machine's highly anticipated new album, Everybody Scream, is out now. Written and produced with a close-knit circle of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner, Mitski, Danny L. Harle and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, Florence Welch's sixth album features the previously released title track, "One of the Greats" and "Sympathy Magic." Stream it here
Everybody Scream is already receiving critical acclaim: Her extraordinary, excoriating new album, Everybody Scream...is as strange, uncompromising and brutal as she has ever been. It will be released on Halloween, and no wonder. It is full of witchcraft and fury.-The Guardian
"'Sympathy Magic' [is] an absolute beast of a song...This is some real maximal music, and Welch absolutely howls over all of it, her voice working as a human extension of all that theatrical grandeur. Great chorus on this one, too."-Stereogum
"[On 'Everybody Scream'], Florence + the Machine achieve their most intriguing, risky lead single yet."-Consequence
Florence will tour North America in 2026, with dates kicking off next April including stops at New York's Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and more. The run will follow Florence Welch's previously announced 2026 Europe and U.K. dates.
