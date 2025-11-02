Fred Again.. Teams With Kettama And Shady Nasty For 'Hardstyle 2'

(Atlantic) Fred again.. releases "HARDSTYLE 2" with KETTAMA and Shady Nasty. "HARDSTYLE 2" is the next release from the new era of Fred's infinite, ever-evolving USB album, following "Facilita" with Caribou and MC Teteu, "Ambery" with Floating Points, "the floor" remixes with Skin On Skin & BEAM, "OK OK" with Danny Brown, BEAM & PARISI and "you're a star" with Amyl and the Sniffers.

Last month Fred kicked off the new era of his acclaimed USB series, revealing he will be releasing ten songs and playing ten shows in ten cities around the world across ten weeks.

The fifth USB002 show takes place tomorrow night at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin with EMA, Caolan Ryan and Fontaines DC DJs. Last week's USB002 show took place at Lyon's Halle Tony Garnier with Fred joined by Caribou and Floating Points. The show also utilised the installation by visual artist Boris Acket which will be at every USB002 show this year.

Fred also went B2B with Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter at Paris' Centre Pompidou alongside Erol Alkan and Busy P last Saturday as part of Because Beaubough celebrating the label's 20th anniversary.

Fred's USB album originally began in 2022, featuring tracks like "Baby Again", "Rumble" alongside Skrillex & Flowdan, "Jungle", "leavemealone" with Baby Keem and "stayinit" with Lil Yachty, as well as remixes from Nia Archives, HAAi and Rico Nasty, before the first collection was released on vinyl as USB001 in 2024.

