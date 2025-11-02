.

Fred Again.. Teams With Kettama And Shady Nasty For 'Hardstyle 2'

11-02-2025
Fred Again.. Teams With Kettama And Shady Nasty For 'Hardstyle 2'

(Atlantic) Fred again.. releases "HARDSTYLE 2" with KETTAMA and Shady Nasty. "HARDSTYLE 2" is the next release from the new era of Fred's infinite, ever-evolving USB album, following "Facilita" with Caribou and MC Teteu, "Ambery" with Floating Points, "the floor" remixes with Skin On Skin & BEAM, "OK OK" with Danny Brown, BEAM & PARISI and "you're a star" with Amyl and the Sniffers.

Last month Fred kicked off the new era of his acclaimed USB series, revealing he will be releasing ten songs and playing ten shows in ten cities around the world across ten weeks.

The fifth USB002 show takes place tomorrow night at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin with EMA, Caolan Ryan and Fontaines DC DJs. Last week's USB002 show took place at Lyon's Halle Tony Garnier with Fred joined by Caribou and Floating Points. The show also utilised the installation by visual artist Boris Acket which will be at every USB002 show this year.

Fred also went B2B with Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter at Paris' Centre Pompidou alongside Erol Alkan and Busy P last Saturday as part of Because Beaubough celebrating the label's 20th anniversary.

Fred's USB album originally began in 2022, featuring tracks like "Baby Again", "Rumble" alongside Skrillex & Flowdan, "Jungle", "leavemealone" with Baby Keem and "stayinit" with Lil Yachty, as well as remixes from Nia Archives, HAAi and Rico Nasty, before the first collection was released on vinyl as USB001 in 2024.

Related Stories
Fred Again.. Teams With Kettama And Shady Nasty For 'Hardstyle 2'

Fred again Shares New Remixes Of 'The Floor'

Fred again.. Teams With Danny Brown, BEAM and PARISI For 'OGdub'

Fred Again Teams With Amyl And The Sniffers For 'You're A Star'

Fred again Releases New Album 'Ten Days'

News > Fred Again

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover- Peter Criss Announces Solo Album- Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Mini-Series- The Cure- more

Day In Country

Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town- more

Day In Pop

Tears For Fears Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Songs From The Big Chair'- 41 Team With French Montana For 'Alive' Video- Jessie J Delivers 'H.A.P.P.Y’ Video- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Latest News

Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover

Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album

American Television Share Halloween Version Of 'Witches' Video

Maximo Park Expand 'A Certain Trigger' For 20th Anniversary

Godsmack Plot Special Edition Of 'Awake' Album

Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour

Avatar Deliver 'Don't Go In The Forest' Video

The Chesterfield Kings Shares 'Loose Ends' From 1989 Through 2004