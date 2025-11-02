Giant Rooks Declare 'The Future Is Cancelled' With New Video

(Republic) After a year full of highlights, Giant Rooks are back with their new single "The Future Is Cancelled" - a song that impressively demonstrates how multifaceted the band has remained throughout their career.

Just this summer, Giant Rooks played two completely sold-out homecoming shows in Hamm, thrilling a total of 20,000 fans. It was an emotional homecoming and at the same time a symbol of the path the band has taken since its beginnings in the small town in Westphalia. With their last album How Have You Been?, which debuted at #1 on the German album charts, Giant Rooks impressively proved that their sound has long been internationally relevant.

With "The Future Is Cancelled," Giant Rooks are now opening a new chapter. The song shows the band from a quieter, more reflective side and moves between melancholy and new beginnings. Between delicate piano sounds and a gentle voice, a sound that masterfully maintains the balance between intimacy and expansiveness, unfolds. The song was produced in the UK by Jonathan Gilmore, a renowned producer who has worked with The 1975, Nothing But Thieves, and Biffy Clyro,among others. This collaboration gives the song additional depth and international appeal.

This contrast is reflected in the imagery of the accompanying music video: a shift from black and white to colorful scenes visually tells the story of the loss and rediscovery of hope, as well as the interplay between past and future, stagnation and movement.

"The Future Is Cancelled" is not a statement of resignation, but rather a quiet rebellion and an invitation to find moments of clarity in the chaos of the present. The band proves once again that it knows how to combine big themes with emotional depth and artistic precision. The result is a song that is both thought-provoking and comforting, while also showing that Giant Rooks continue to boldly break new ground without forgetting their roots.

