Hannah Anders Returns To Her Appalachian Roots With 'Sage & Shine'

(PN) Nashville country artist Hannah Anders releases new single "Sage & Shine," where she returns to her Appalachian roots, channeling the mystique and folklore of the mountains she grew up in. Dark, cinematic, and deeply Southern Gothic, the song unfolds like a whispered legend - where love curdles into betrayal and the land itself refuses to forget.

Anders shares, "I grew up in the shadows of the Appalachian Mountains. I spent summers running their trails, and all my life I heard the legends that haunt them - 'If you hear a voice calling you, no, you didn't. If it sounds close, it's far away. If it sounds far, it's close by.' When I went back recently as an adult, I felt pulled to write my own ghost story finally. That's how 'Sage and Shine' was born."

Written with Ryan Nelson and Kerrian Barry, the track tells the full story of a woman whose heartbreak turns into a haunting reckoning. At 22, she discovers her husband's betrayal - "Those golden rings turned into rust / tore their vows apart" - and takes justice into her own hands: "With a broken heart and his 45 / she laid them in the dirt / told everyone he must have run off to be with her." The chorus captures her lingering presence: "Sage for forgiveness / shine to forget / she died there as a widow / shackled to the ghost of what she did."

From her youth to her final days at 82, her spirit never truly rests - "Her bones are six feet in the ground / but she was never laid to rest." The valley keeps its stories - "Cause in this dark little holler / we keep our secrets well."

Musically, the track pairs shadowy guitar lines with a steady, boot-stomping rhythm. At the same time, Anders' voice balances beauty and darkness, guiding listeners through a story of love, betrayal, vengeance, and secrets that linger across generations.Nashville country artist Hannah Anders releases new single "Sage & Shine." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

With "Sage and Shine," Nashville-based artist Hannah Anders returns to her Appalachian roots, channeling the mystique and folklore of the mountains she grew up in. Dark, cinematic, and deeply Southern Gothic, the song unfolds like a whispered legend - where love curdles into betrayal and the land itself refuses to forget.

Anders shares, "I grew up in the shadows of the Appalachian Mountains. I spent summers running their trails, and all my life I heard the legends that haunt them - 'If you hear a voice calling you, no, you didn't. If it sounds close, it's far away. If it sounds far, it's close by.' When I went back recently as an adult, I felt pulled to write my own ghost story finally. That's how 'Sage and Shine' was born."

Written with Ryan Nelson and Kerrian Barry, the track tells the full story of a woman whose heartbreak turns into a haunting reckoning. At 22, she discovers her husband's betrayal - "Those golden rings turned into rust / tore their vows apart" - and takes justice into her own hands: "With a broken heart and his 45 / she laid them in the dirt / told everyone he must have run off to be with her." The chorus captures her lingering presence: "Sage for forgiveness / shine to forget / she died there as a widow / shackled to the ghost of what she did."

From her youth to her final days at 82, her spirit never truly rests - "Her bones are six feet in the ground / but she was never laid to rest." The valley keeps its stories - "Cause in this dark little holler / we keep our secrets well."

Musically, the track pairs shadowy guitar lines with a steady, boot-stomping rhythm. At the same time, Anders' voice balances beauty and darkness, guiding listeners through a story of love, betrayal, vengeance, and secrets that linger across generations.

Related Stories

Hannah Anders Streaming New Track 'Break Us'

Stream Hannah Anders' New Single 'Break Us'

Hear Hannah Anders' New Ballad 'Means More Now'

Hannah Anders Invites Fans To 'Paint the Town' With New Party Anthem

News > Hannah Anders