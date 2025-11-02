Jeremy Pinnell Streaming Shooter Jennings-Produced Album 'Decades'

(MPG) Kentucky singer-songwriter Jeremy Pinnell has released his new album Decades, produced by 3x GRAMMY Award winning producer/singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker). Arriving eight years after Rolling Stone dubbed his music "hardscrabble honky-tonk at its best," Decades doesn't just widen Pinnell's sound; it shines new light on his musical balancing act.

Pinnell also shared his new single "Dallas," a rootsy, rockabilly shuffle for juke joints and Texas dancehalls, inspired by a poorly-attended gig in Houston - "only one person showed up," he remembers, "and he asked to pray for me after the show" - and the existential questions that followed.

When he began writing his 2021 release Goodbye L.A., Jeremy Pinnell was a tireless road warrior with a packed schedule of shows, scribbling down lyrics between tour stops. That pace won him accolades and the respect of his peers, but it also left him feeling disconnected. Decades reflects on all that time spent in transit, speeding toward the future at the expense of the present. It is sobering and sparkling in the same breath, as Pinnell bridges the gap between the brightly poppy and the darkly personal.

Balancing the uplift of Pinnell's melodies with the gravity of his lyrics, Decades is an album about highways, hard lessons, and the human condition. From the heartland country-rocker "Save You" to the equally electric blues-rocker "Too Much Sugar," and the gospel-tinged "Barabbas" to the contemplative ballad "Come Home To Me," Pinnell has a penchant for exploring the space between genres. The album was recorded with Shooter Jennings during a week's worth of live-in-the-studio performances, with contributions from Chris Masterson (Steve Earle), Ted Russell Kamp (Shooter Jennings), Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs), and John Schreffler (Duff McKagan).

Hailing from Northern Kentucky, Jeremy Pinnell first garnered acclaim as a no-fuss master of his craft with his 2014 debut OH/KY, which was called "mind-blowingly good" by KEXP. Honest and careworn, his voice can touch on wry, jubilant and debauched all in a single line, and his guitar-driven songs are rooted in classic country storytelling. Now 10 years after his debut, Pinnell gives himself permission to break the mold, chasing the song wherever it leads.

