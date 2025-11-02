Jessie J Delivers 'H.A.P.P.Y' Video

(Out Of Office Group) BRIT award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist Jessie J has released a brand-new single 'H.A.P.P.Y', out now via Darco Artist Partnerships (D.A.P), along with an official video.

Reuniting with Ryan Tedder (One Republic, Beyonce, Adele) - who produced the exuberant single 'Living My Best Life' - Jessie J offers another taste of her upcoming studio album 'Don't Tease Me With A Good Time'. 'H.A.P.P.Y' is a radiant pop anthem that sees Jessie J in her element as she embraces all the goodness in life. The single is accompanied by a vibrant and colourful video directed by Mitch Peryer, perfectly capturing the song's joyous spirit.

Speaking about the single, Jessie J said "The word happy holds so much weight for people in such different ways, and to spell it out singing feels right and GOOD. It's what I want everyone that hears it to feel. A feeling of joy. Especially in a current world that is so heavy and filled with so much sadness I wanted to give people a song and a little video clip so that people can feel a little taste of light and fun, to let go for a few minutes. A song for the whole family. For kids to dance to and Grandparents to tap their feet to. Bring people together. That's what music is for."

The track is the fourth to be released from Jessie J's sixth studio album 'Don't Tease Me With A Good Time' - her first album in nearly eight years. The record is a bold kaleidoscope of emotions, capturing the raw highs and lows of the last decade. Recorded over the past five years in Los Angeles, the album is emotional, unfiltered, and unapologetic, it's music that wears its heart on its sleeve and demands to be felt at full volume. Working with a close-knit group of collaborators, Jessie J teams up with Ryan Tedder (One Republic, Beyonce, Adele), Jesse Boykins III, Los Hendrix (SZA, Brent Faiyaz), Marty Maro (John Legend, Anitta) and more, to create a body of work that effortlessly blends old-skool alt-R&B, upfront pop, and contemporary R&B. The 16-track album also includes standout singles 'Believe In Magic', the deeply personal 'No Secrets', and the euphoric anthem 'Living My Best Life', teasing the album's broad sound and subject matter. The album closes with the power-ballad 'The Award Goes To', which Jessie J gave a showstopping live performance of earlier this year at the BAFTA Television Awards.

Speaking about the album, Jessie J said: "It's been 8 years since my last body of work. I am so overjoyed this is finally being shared with the world, working with people so special and fun like Ryan Tedder and Jesse Boykins's, los hendrix and Marty Maro. This music is so layered and stretched over so many emotional and celebratory years of my life. Crossing many genres and feelings. The songs are a journey of grief to joy. Finding the light, and life after loss. A journey so many of us go through and I hope these songs can hold the hand of anyone in need of a soundtrack to a good or bad time, I love making music I love sharing, I love connecting. I love an adventure. Don't tease me with a good time"

