Ken Carson Says 'Yes' With New Single

11-02-2025
(IC) Rising breakout artist Ken Carson officially unveils his highly anticipated track "yes". After teasing the track across social media and stirring excitement online, Ken now delivers the official release, fresh off his standout ComplexCon performance and recent Hypebeast Magazine digital cover story.

2025 has been a defining year for Ken Carson, who's currently on the road with Playboi Carti for the Antagonist 2.0 arena tour. Earlier this year, he released his chart-topping album More Chaos, which earned him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200-a breakthrough moment for the Atlanta-born artist and his biggest debut to date.

Since its release, he's earned four new RIAA Platinum certifications for "Fighting My," "Overseas," "SS," and his critically acclaimed album A Great Chaos. He was also recognized on Variety's Young Hollywood Impact Report and delivered a standout performance at ComplexCon last Sunday, where he debuted exclusive collaborations with Jesse Jo Stark's Deadly Doll line and Affliction.

More Chaos showcases production from his trusted circle, including Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and Legion. On release night, Ken surprised fans with the bonus track "Off The Meter," marking the first official Opium collaboration between Ken, Playboi Carti, and Destroy Lonely, a landmark moment for the label.

