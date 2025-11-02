Maximo Park Expand 'A Certain Trigger' For 20th Anniversary

(Prescription) Maximo Park's beloved debut album A Certain Trigger turns 20 years old and the has releases a very special deluxe edition of their seminal record, available on a variety of different formats including a single LP, double gatefold LP, and triple LP collection.

Also included on the double and triple vinyl will be Missing Songs which features the likes of 'A19', 'Isolation', and 'My Life in Reverse', and the triple vinyl will feature a third LP of Rarities & B-Sides including 'Wasteland', '⁠Limassol (First Avenue demo)', '⁠The Coast Is Always Changing (Dilston Road demo)', and ⁠'⁠Kiss You Better (BBC Radio 2 Janice Long session)' to name a few. These will also appear on the Rarities & B-Sides CD.

Lead singer Paul Smith says: "We've worked hard to make this reissue worth the listener's while, and to celebrate both the album itself and the context in which we made it. Delving into the archive has stirred so many memories - mostly good ones! The album documents a time and place in our lives, but we had no idea that it would eventually serve the same purpose for so many other people."

The Mercury Prize-nominated record, produced by Paul Epworth and released on Warp, arrived with a trio of iconic singles in 'Apply Some Pressure', 'Graffiti', and 'Going Missing', each of which still define the indie disco experience for many to this day. Released at the time into a landscape soon to become dominated by ten-a-penny guitar bands, with A Certain Trigger Maximo Park were the bookish, livewire outsiders, bursting with punk power, pop sensibility and literary smarts. Even their signing to Warp records - a label predominantly known for its experimental and electronic roster at the time - suggested a band with its eyes set beyond the horizon.

Almost immediately, and certainly in the time since its release, A Certain Trigger has installed itself as a scene staple, and a curiosity of the 00s that packs as much power today as it did 20 years ago. Order the album here

