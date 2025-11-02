.

Mitchell Tenpenny Gives Fans 'Therapy' With New Video

11-02-2025
(Sony) Multi-platinum selling artist Mitchell Tenpenny has released a new song and music video today, "Therapy." The song was written by Mitchell, Chris Destefano, Thomas Archer, and Andy Albert and is available across all digital platforms.

Bob Oermann's review in MusicRow said, "Pretty cute. He's wishing nothing but bad for his ex. Mostly, he hopes she winds up in therapy because of the lousy way she's treated him. A banger with smiles for miles."

Fo the music video, Mitchell teamed up for the first time with director Ty Combs (Toby Mac, Blessing Offor, "The Movie That Changed Everything" from The Dance of Cinema Film Festival 2024) and producer Josh Berry on the "Therapy" music video which was shot just outside of Nashville in early October. Mitchell plays rather well the role of an executive assistant who is unnerving at always being too close at hand and creepy with stalking vibes.

"My song 'Therapy' is not really about anyone specific, but more of a lighthearted, bitter song when somebody just does you wrong. You just want to have that anthem to scream out to make yourself feel better as you're driving through the day. Just have fun with it, don't take it too seriously, and I hope it helps you!"

Mitchell recently wrapped up Jordan Davis' "Ain't Enough Road" Tour which included his first-ever shows in New York's Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.

