Orville Peck Streams New Single 'Drift Away'

(Warner) Trailblazing country artist Orville Peck releases his epic new single "Drift Away" and announces his highly anticipated forthcoming project, the Appaloosa EP, out November 14 on Warner Records - pre-save HERE. With cinematic flair and sky-scraping vocals, "Drift Away" is an invitation to escape the mundane and a powerful start to a new era.
"Drift Away" opens on lonesome guitar and Peck's iconic voice as he paints a vivid picture of small-town ennui in the post-pandemic era: "Watch the kids ridin' shotgun roads, in '21 all the movies closed, high and dry they got nowhere else to go." He captures the restlessness of youth and the quest for belonging, before offering relief on the soaring chorus: "It's not about gettin' out, it's about lettin' go, don't ya know? Drift away with me, drift away with me." The huge hook is cowboy crooner gold, with a little Pixies and Elvis Presley thrown in for good measure.
The new music lands during an incredibly momentous year for Peck. Next month, he's throwing his 7th Annual Rodeo, running November 14-16 in Pioneertown, CA, at Pappy & Harriet's, and featuring performances from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Joy Oladokun, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Allison Russell, and more. Beyond curating the entire experience - which includes nightly afterparties and a drag brunch hosted by Meatball - Peck will play a different set each day, notably headlining on Saturday, November 15.
Noah Cyrus Shares 'Love Is A Canyon' Featuring Orville Peck
Orville Peck Announces 7th Annual Rodeo In Pioneertown
Orville Peck Says 'Happy Trails' For The Holidays
Willie Nelson Helps Orville Peck Recreate 'Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other'
Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series- The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series
Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas Now Streaming
Currents Share 'Rise & Fall' Video
Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters
Bowling For Soup Share 'Holding On To That Hate' Video
Ace Enders Releases New Album 'Posture Syndrome'
Singled Out: Cathleen Ireland's In The City