Orville Peck Streams New Single 'Drift Away'

(Warner) Trailblazing country artist Orville Peck releases his epic new single "Drift Away" and announces his highly anticipated forthcoming project, the Appaloosa EP, out November 14 on Warner Records - pre-save HERE. With cinematic flair and sky-scraping vocals, "Drift Away" is an invitation to escape the mundane and a powerful start to a new era.

"Drift Away" opens on lonesome guitar and Peck's iconic voice as he paints a vivid picture of small-town ennui in the post-pandemic era: "Watch the kids ridin' shotgun roads, in '21 all the movies closed, high and dry they got nowhere else to go." He captures the restlessness of youth and the quest for belonging, before offering relief on the soaring chorus: "It's not about gettin' out, it's about lettin' go, don't ya know? Drift away with me, drift away with me." The huge hook is cowboy crooner gold, with a little Pixies and Elvis Presley thrown in for good measure.

The new music lands during an incredibly momentous year for Peck. Next month, he's throwing his 7th Annual Rodeo, running November 14-16 in Pioneertown, CA, at Pappy & Harriet's, and featuring performances from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Joy Oladokun, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Allison Russell, and more. Beyond curating the entire experience - which includes nightly afterparties and a drag brunch hosted by Meatball - Peck will play a different set each day, notably headlining on Saturday, November 15.

