Phantogram Expands 'Memory Of A Day' Album

(Gold Atlas) Phantogram release the deluxe edition of Memory Of A Day, featuring a new version of "Move In Silence" with Big Boi. The expanded album also includes two new tracks - "Earthshaker" and "In My Head," the latter a collaboration with Whethan (known for work with Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and more).

The album release marked the start of Phantogram's partnership with Neon Gold Records, the acclaimed indie label celebrated for its roster of boundary-pushing alt-pop artists including Charli XCX, HAIM, Tove Lo, MARINA, and Christine and the Queens.

About "Move in Silence", Phantogram adds: ""Move in Silence" started as a beat and musical idea Josh made before we began working on Memory of a Day. He'd already written the chorus and we had an early demo with Sarah singing on it. One night when Big Boi was in LA visiting, he invited us to come hang and Josh played him some new Phantogram ideas and beats. We ended up jamming to "Move in Silence" over and over - it just had that energy. Big Boi looked at us said "Yo, this needs to be a Big Grams song." We told him it was probably going to be a Phantogram track, but when we were putting together the deluxe version of Memory of a Day, we were so excited to have him jump on and add a verse." Stream the album here

