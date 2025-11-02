Puscifer Unleash 'Pendulum' Video

(Speakeasy) Puscifer have shared a second track from their upcoming album, Normal Isn't (Feb. 6), with today's release of "Pendulum", which arrives alongside a video that evokes the dark energy of the '80s post-punk underground.

The video also introduces a new character to the Pusciverse, Bellendia Black, a shadowy figure draped in layers of flowing black fabrics, with skin pale as moonlight, fingers tipped with black lacquered nails, and an unmistakable aura of melancholic elegance.

"The dramatic and romantic nature of this track induces a sonic sense memory that transports me back to the dark and moody dance floor of Club Iguana, Austin, TX, circa 1985," Maynard James Keenan shares. "I can almost smell the clove cigarettes."

"Featuring Fairlight and reverb soaked vocals, 'Pendulum' is a nod to the '80s dark underground," adds Mat Mitchell, with Carina Round describing the song as featuring "gorgeous synths coiling around sweet, twisted melodies while the world burns."

Puscifer first previewed the 11-song album with "Self Evident," a song that Revolver dubbed "a dark-rumbled and fuzz-born missive," Stereogum called "gnarly" while noting Keenan and Carina Round "operatically growl" on the four-minute outing, and Consequence described as "an absolutely hypnotic song... instantly captivating."

Written and recorded across Arizona, Los Angeles, and on the road during last year's Sessanta tour, the album blends the dark electronics and sharp humor Puscifer is known for with a more spontaneous creative process. "From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," shares Mitchell, who co-produced the album. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."

"Normal Isn't reflects this time we are living in," Keenan adds. "As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret, and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot."

Contributors to the new collection include Greg Edwards (bass), Gunnar Olsen (drums), and Sarah Jones (drums) with guests Tony Levin (bass on "Normal Isn't" and "Seven One"), Danny Carey (drums on "Seven One") and Mr. Ian Ross (father of Atticus Ross, who narrates "Seven One").

Normal Isn't is available now for pre-order and pre-saves here, including multiple limited-edition vinyl variants: standard black, indie retail orange swirl, and a Puscifer.com exclusive black ice and clear with black splatter. The album is also available on CD, cassette, and digitally.

Puscifer kick off their North American tour on March 20 with stops at New York's Terminal 5, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

