.

Seven Witches Offshoot Night Terror Release 'Remedy Is In The Poison' Video

11-02-2025
Seven Witches Offshoot Night Terror Release 'Remedy Is In The Poison' Video

(Chipster) Meet Night Terror...the supergroup rising from the newly energized ashes of Seven Witches, and the brainchild of acclaimed guitarist, Jack Frost. Frost, who besides being the face of Seven Witches, is best known for playing & touring with national acts such as Aldo Nova, Savatage, Joey Belladonna, Lizzy Borden and many others, put together this monster all-star band of who's who in metal today.

The line-up consists of vocal legend Jason McMaster of Dangerous Toys & Watchtower, drum icon Karl Wilcox of Diamond Head, TANK & Brothers In Arms, bassist extraordinaire, Dennis Hayes of Iced Earth & Seven Witches, and also esteemed special guest on keys, Eric Ragno of Londen.

Night Terror's debut album Return Of The Witches will bring you back to the era of the famed Seven Witches, Passage To The Other Side record, with its screaming Halford-like vocals & riffs of pure, unapologetic metal at its finest. That combined with killer thunderous drums and sick bass runs, will take you on a journey to those past days of the early 80's, and the rise of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Frost's mission in putting together this newest project with some of the industry's most quintessential players, was not to reinvent the wheel...but rather to resurrect it. As he states, "Night Terror is very special to me. Up from the ashes of Seven Witches. I wanted to do more in that power metal vein. And having the opportunity to work with Jason was a magical moment. He's one of the greatest voices of that classic NWOBHM. And my boys Dennis and Karl just brought it. This EP is true classic Metal. Horns Up!"

McMaster continues, "This collection of tunes was an honor to put together with these guys. Jack's guitar playing is taking my brain, and my guts to places in my subconscious. These places are where I float around and create melodies and topics for lyrics. I feel we are keeping a style of breathing. If you like Dio, Sabbath, UFO, and NWOBHM, this could be satisfaction." The first single and video "Remedy Is In The Poison" is out on Halloween with the full album dropping in early December. There are a limited number of autographed bundles signed by the entire band, so don't miss out on owning a piece of this soon to be classic NWOBHM release.

Related Stories
Seven Witches Offshoot Night Terror Release 'Remedy Is In The Poison' Video

Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video

News > Night Terror

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover- Peter Criss Announces Solo Album- Queen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Mini-Series- The Cure- more

Day In Country

Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town- more

Day In Pop

Tears For Fears Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Songs From The Big Chair'- 41 Team With French Montana For 'Alive' Video- Jessie J Delivers 'H.A.P.P.Y’ Video- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa

Autumn Gift Guide

Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings

Latest News

Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover

Peter Criss Announces New Solo Album

American Television Share Halloween Version Of 'Witches' Video

Maximo Park Expand 'A Certain Trigger' For 20th Anniversary

Godsmack Plot Special Edition Of 'Awake' Album

Bleed From Within Expand The Dying Sun Tour

Avatar Deliver 'Don't Go In The Forest' Video

The Chesterfield Kings Shares 'Loose Ends' From 1989 Through 2004