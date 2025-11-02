Seven Witches Offshoot Night Terror Release 'Remedy Is In The Poison' Video

(Chipster) Meet Night Terror...the supergroup rising from the newly energized ashes of Seven Witches, and the brainchild of acclaimed guitarist, Jack Frost. Frost, who besides being the face of Seven Witches, is best known for playing & touring with national acts such as Aldo Nova, Savatage, Joey Belladonna, Lizzy Borden and many others, put together this monster all-star band of who's who in metal today.

The line-up consists of vocal legend Jason McMaster of Dangerous Toys & Watchtower, drum icon Karl Wilcox of Diamond Head, TANK & Brothers In Arms, bassist extraordinaire, Dennis Hayes of Iced Earth & Seven Witches, and also esteemed special guest on keys, Eric Ragno of Londen.

Night Terror's debut album Return Of The Witches will bring you back to the era of the famed Seven Witches, Passage To The Other Side record, with its screaming Halford-like vocals & riffs of pure, unapologetic metal at its finest. That combined with killer thunderous drums and sick bass runs, will take you on a journey to those past days of the early 80's, and the rise of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Frost's mission in putting together this newest project with some of the industry's most quintessential players, was not to reinvent the wheel...but rather to resurrect it. As he states, "Night Terror is very special to me. Up from the ashes of Seven Witches. I wanted to do more in that power metal vein. And having the opportunity to work with Jason was a magical moment. He's one of the greatest voices of that classic NWOBHM. And my boys Dennis and Karl just brought it. This EP is true classic Metal. Horns Up!"

McMaster continues, "This collection of tunes was an honor to put together with these guys. Jack's guitar playing is taking my brain, and my guts to places in my subconscious. These places are where I float around and create melodies and topics for lyrics. I feel we are keeping a style of breathing. If you like Dio, Sabbath, UFO, and NWOBHM, this could be satisfaction." The first single and video "Remedy Is In The Poison" is out on Halloween with the full album dropping in early December. There are a limited number of autographed bundles signed by the entire band, so don't miss out on owning a piece of this soon to be classic NWOBHM release.

