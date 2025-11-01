Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas Now Streaming

(align) Just in time for the holidays, acclaimed rock powerhouse The Pretty Reckless return with a new seasonal release, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas.

The EP features a reimagined version of "Where Are You Christmas?" from the timeless and iconic How the Grinch Stole Christmas alongside four original tracks that preserve the band's signature edge and energy, this time in a festive holiday setting. The EP can be streamed digitally now and will be available physically November 14th via Fearless Records.

The first single, "Where Are You Christmas?," reimagines the beloved holiday classic Momsen first performed as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This marks the first time Momsen has revisited the song since The Grinch's release 25 years ago - transforming the heartwarming holiday ballad into a refreshed rock anthem.

Alongside "Where Are You Christmas?," the EP introduces four new songs that still channel The Pretty Reckless' passion and defiance, redefining what a Christmas record is traditionally supposed to sound like. Sonically, the EP spans the full spectrum of the emotions felt during the season, from stripped-back, expressive ballads to harder-hitting, grittier tracks.

While some songs lean into a more familiar holiday warmth, like "I Wanna Be Your Christmas Tree" others carry the sentiment of The Pretty Reckless' rock foundation, like "Christmas Is Killing Me". The result is a collection that feels recognizable yet distinctly their own. Momsen's dynamic vocals tie it all together, adding depth, bite, and power to music that's both soulful and timeless.

Speaking about the EP, Taylor said "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas started as just one song, but the moment we got into the studio, it took on a life of its own. There was so much emotion, nostalgia and chaos wrapped up in it that it didn't feel right to leave it standing alone. To really honor it, I needed to build a whole world around it. That's how this project became a full body of work. Something bigger, deeper and far more personal than I ever expected."

Since their debut, The Pretty Reckless have carved out a place as one of rock's most fearless and successful acts, with multiple No. 1 singles and a reputation for pushing boundaries in the industry. Their latest single "For I Am Death" debuted in the Top 5 of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart and only continues to grow at radio. Taylor, who will take the stage at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 8, continues to lead the charge. With Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas, the band delivers the ultimate gift for fans old and new: a holiday collection that breaks tradition, reflects their artistic evolution, and captures the authenticity that has characterized their sound from the start.

