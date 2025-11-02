Tears For Fears Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of 'Songs From The Big Chair'

(UMe) Tears For Fears' multi-platinum-selling second album, Songs From The Big Chair, will be reissued in multiple formats on November 14, marking its 40th anniversary and celebrating its enduring impact. Originally released on February 25, 1985, Songs From The Big Chair became a global sensation, topping the US charts and spawning five hit singles: "Mothers Talk," "Shout," "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," "Head Over Heels," and "I Believe." The album captured a perfect intersection of pop accessibility, sharp lyricism, guitar power, and new-wave innovation.

To mark its Ruby Anniversary, UMe will unveil a range of special editions, including a limited edition 2LP Transparent Red vinyl featuring the original unused artwork and tracks previously unavailable on vinyl, a 3CD deluxe set, a limited edition 1LP Coke Bottle Clear vinyl, and a limited 1LP picture disc.

The album's influence cannot be underestimated and continues to resonate with new audiences. Everybody Wants To Rule The World has been covered by Lorde for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and featured in Guardians of the Galaxy (as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind ride at Walt Disney World), Despicable Me 4, and The Lego Batman Movie, among many others.

Formed in Bath in 1981, Tears For Fears-Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards)-have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. In 2021, they were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the Ivor Novello Awards. Today, the band continues to perform to sold-out audiences around the globe, including their Las Vegas residency.

LIMITED EDITION 2LP RED VINYL WITH ORIGINAL UNUSED ARTWORK

SIDE ONE

1 Shout 6:32

2 The Working Hour 6:31

3 Everybody Wants To Rule The World 4:11

4 Mothers Talk 5:06

SIDE TWO

5 I Believe 4:55

6 Broken 2:38

7 Head Over Heels 5:02

8 Listen 6:53

SIDE THREE

1 Shout (Alternative Mix) 5:08 (First time on vinyl)

2 The Working Hour (Piano Version) 2:08 (First time on vinyl)

3 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Alternative Single Version) 4:21 (First time on vinyl)

4 Mothers Talk (Early Mix) 4:39 (First time on vinyl)

SIDE FOUR

5 I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording) 4:42

6 Broken (Demo) 5:39 (First time On vinyl)

7 Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit) 4:16

8 Listen (Clean Intro) (First time on vinyl)



TEARS FOR FEARS

SONGS FROM THE BIG CHAIR

3CD

DISC ONE: Original Album & B-Sides

1 Shout 6:32 Audio Original album

2 The Working Hour 6:31 Audio Original album

3 Everybody Wants To Rule The World 4:11 Audio Original album

4 Mothers Talk 5:06 Audio Original album

5 I Believe 4:55 Audio Original album

6 Broken 2:38 Audio Original album

7 Head Over Heels 5:02 Audio Original album

8 Listen 6:53 Audio Original album

9 The Big Chair 3:21 Audio B-side to Shout.

10 Empire Building 2:52 Audio B-side to Mothers Talk.

11 The Marauders 4:15 Audio B-side to The Way You Are.

12 Broken Revisited 5:16 Audio Bonus track on the ltd ed of Songs From The Big Chair.

13 The Conflict 4:04 Audio B-side to Change

14 The Working Hour (Piano Version) 2:08

15 Pharaohs 3:41 Audio B-side to Everybody Wants To Rule The World.

16 When In Love With A Blind Man 2:23 Audio B-side to Head Over Heels.

17 Sea Song 3:53 Audio B-side to I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording) in the UK and to the re-recorded version of Mothers Talk in the US.

DISC TWO: Edited Songs From The Big Chair

1 The Way You Are 4:55

2 Mothers Talk (Short Version) 3:54

3 Shout (Alternative Version) 6:00

4 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Single Version) 4:12

5 Head Over Heels (Dave Bascombe 7" N.Mix)

6 I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording) 4:42

7 Everybody Wants To Run The World 4:34

8 The Way You Are (Edit) 4:21

9 Mothers Talk (U.S. Remix) 4:14

10 Shout (U.S. Single Edit) 4:06

11 Everybody Wants To Run The World (Running Version) 4:33

12 Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit)

13 Mothers Talk (Video Version) 4:47

14 Shout (7" Edit) 4:47

15 Listen (Clean Intro) 6:52

16 Interview With Curt & Roland 7:36

DISC THREE: Remixed Songs From The Big Chair

1 The Way You Are (Extended) 7:41

2 Mothers Talk (Long Version) 6:17

3 Shout (UK Version / Extended Version) 7:42

4 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Extended Version) 5:40

5 Broken / Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix) 8:01

6 Mothers Talk (Beat Of The Drum Mix) 8:56

7 Shout (Extended) 8:00

8 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Urban Mix) 6:01

9 Mothers Talk (Alternate U.S. Remix) 4:12

10 Shout (US Dub Version) 6:48

11 Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Instrumental) 4:23

12 Shout (Acapella)

TEARS FOR FEARS

SONGS FROM THE BIG CHAIR

LIMITED EDITION COKE BOTTLE VINYL

SIDE ONE

1 Shout 6:32

2 The Working Hour 6:31

3 Everybody Wants To Rule The World 4:11

4 Mothers Talk 5:06

SIDE TWO

5 I Believe 4:55

6 Broken 2:38

7 Head Over Heels 5:02

8 Listen 6:53

TEARS FOR FEARS

SONGS FROM THE BIG CHAIR

LIMITED EDITION PICTURE DISC

SIDE ONE

1 Shout 6:32

2 The Working Hour 6:31

3 Everybody Wants To Rule The World 4:11

4 Mothers Talk 5:06

SIDE TWO

5 I Believe 4:55

6 Broken 2:38

7 Head Over Heels 5:02

8 Listen 6:53

