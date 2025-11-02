The Chesterfield Kings Shares 'Loose Ends' From 1989 Through 2004

(Earshot) From the garage-fueled shadows of upstate New York, The Chesterfield Kings return this Halloween with Loose Ends: 1989-2004 Rare, B-Sides & Unreleased - a ferocious collection from one of rock & roll's most enduring underground legends.

This anthology cracks open the vault to deliver a fuzz-drenched feast of rarities, forgotten gems, and unreleased recordings spanning the band's wildest years. Stream here.

For the first time ever, these deep cuts and obscure one-offs - many previously scattered across hard-to-find vinyl and CD pressings - are being digitally remastered and compiled into one explosive release. It's a time capsule of pure rock swagger: stomping rhythms, snarling guitars, and that signature Kings attitude that has influenced generations of garage revivalists and true believers.

Among the treasures is one previously unreleased track: the band's never-before-heard version of "White Christmas." As frontman Andy Babiuk explains:

"We did a lot of obscure recordings that came out on vinyl and CDs on various labels but very few were ever printed. For the first time we've compiled all of these recordings and we're glad that they are finally coming out digitally remastered for everyone to check out. One unreleased track we found is a recording of the classic 'White Christmas' that we were asked to record for the film Christmas With The Kranks. They used the song 'Hey Santa Claus' that we wrote for the movie, but not 'White Christmas', so this is the first time that this never released Chesterfield Kings' version of the Christmas classic can be heard!"

Featuring covers of The Kinks, The Lyres, and others, Loose Ends captures the raw energy and spirit that have always defined The Chesterfield Kings.

Related Stories

The Chesterfield Kings Return With 'Your Strange Love'

Garage Rock Legends The Chesterfield Kings Return With 'We're Still All The Same'

Chesterfield Kings, Slim Jim Phantom Lead The Wicked Cool Records Revue

News > The Chesterfield Kings