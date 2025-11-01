The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters

(Capitol) On November 1, 2024, The Cure released their widely acclaimed album Songs Of A Lost World. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed the record in full for the first and only time at London's Troxy in front of an audience of 3,000. Now, fans will get to watch the whole show in cinemas worldwide before a physical Blu-Ray and DVD release in late December 2025.
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World is a remixed, recut, and 4K remastered film of that night's whole 31-song show. Directed by Grammy-nominated Nick Wickham, with a new Dolby Atmos sound mix by Robert Smith. The film includes all 31 songs performed that night, featuring the complete live performance of Songs Of A Lost World and a special five-song set to celebrate 45 years of the Seventeen Seconds album. The Cure: The Show Of A Lost World is being released via Lost Images, Polydor/Capitol Records, Mercury Studios and Trafalgar Releasing.
Tickets at cinemas around the world will go on sale on November 20th at 2pm GMT/10am EST/6am PST. Further details are available at thecurelostworld.com
Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury Festival four times, and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered one of the most influential bands to have ever emerged from the UK and will be playing live across Europe in Summer 2026.
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World was produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice/guitar/6-string bass, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums/percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar/6-string bass and Perry Bamonte: Guitar/6-string bass/keyboard.
Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, says, "The Cure's impact cannot be underestimated and this film is a testament to the artistry and depth of their music. It's a pleasure to bring The Show of a Lost World to cinemas globally and give fans everywhere the opportunity to experience together this extraordinary concert on the big screen."
THE CURE : THE SHOW OF A LOST WORLD
Alone
And Nothing Is Forever
A Fragile Thing
Warsong
Drone:Nodrone
I Can Never Say Goodbye
All I Ever Am
Endsong
Plainsong
Pictures of You
High
Lovesong
Burn
Fascination Street
A Night Like This
Push
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Disintegration
At Night
M
Secrets
Play for Today
A Forest
Lullaby
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Close to Me
Why Can't I Be You?
Boys Don't Cry
ERRA Follow 'Gore Of Being' With 'Echo Sonata'
Watch ERRA's 'Gore Of Being' Video
The Cure Deliver 'Mixes Of A Lost World'
Chino Moreno Remixes The Cure's 'Warsong'
Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series- The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers For 'Happen To Me'- Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'- more
Ed Sheeran Shares Cyril Remix Of 'Camera'- Jagwar Twin Celebrates Halloween With Twisted New Single 'Not Your Homie'- Kodak Black 'Just Getting Started'- more
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Record Store Day: Creed, Punk Goes Acoustic, Back To The Future, Jonathan Richman and More From Craft Recordings
Queen Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With New Mini-Series
Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas Now Streaming
Currents Share 'Rise & Fall' Video
Despised Icon Deliver 'Shadow Work' Visualizer
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Coming To Movie Theaters
Bowling For Soup Share 'Holding On To That Hate' Video
Ace Enders Releases New Album 'Posture Syndrome'
Singled Out: Cathleen Ireland's In The City