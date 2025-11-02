The Lone Bellow Share 'Night Goes Black' Video

(MPG) Beloved indie/folk trio The Lone Bellow have released their new single "Night Goes Black" along with an official video. The latest in a series of new songs, "Night Goes Black" finds The Lone Bellow at their rawest and most unflinching. Written by Zach Williams, Kanene Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist, the track captures the ache of loving someone you can't quite reach, and the haunting question of whether it was all in vain. Holler featured the single along with the video and called it "mesmerizing, with the band's signature harmonies and anthemic indie folk turned up full on the fittingly brooding 'Night Goes Black.'"

With its sweeping harmonies, storm-like build, and stark imagery - Every thought and every notion is like a ship lost on the ocean - the song embodies the band's gift for turning deeply personal stories into universal anthems of grief, resilience, and memory. It's a soaring reminder of how beauty and heartbreak often live side by side. "'Night Goes Black' is about a friendship falling apart - the kind that shapes you," stated Williams. "When I left New York for Nashville about ten years ago, my best friend and I had already spent a decade living together, raising our kids side by side, and dreaming up an artistic community. Leaving that behind was heartbreaking. This was the song we wrote for each other on the drive down - a reflection on how love, grief, and change can all exist in the same breath."

The Lone Bellow recently made their long-awaited return with their "harmony-rich" (No Depression) new single "Common Folk," their first all-original new song in over three years. A heartfelt ode to the quiet strength of everyday people - those who live, grieve, and carry on without fanfare, "Common Folk" blends vivid storytelling with anthemic melodies and the band's signature tight-knit vocals. It was followed by "No Getting Over You," a track that finds The Lone Bellow at their most raw and unguarded. MXDWN raved "The song is carried by a stunning performance from Kanene Pipkin, whose voice captures both the fragility and strength that come with heartbreak. Written by Pipkin along with Zach Williams, Brian Elmquist, Julian Dorio, Tyler Geertsma and Peter Barbee, the song balances quiet reflection with powerful moments of release, rising into layered instrumentation that feel both personal."

The trio recently partnered with OurVinyl for a special series of live performances. The first video "Common Folk" (Live) is out now with the full session due to release on November 7th.

With the release of their new singles, The Lone Bellow hint at more music to come as they embark on a bold new chapter that steps into new sonic territory while simultaneously honoring the deep bonds that have defined their journey for well over a decade. With their palpable chemistry, masterful songcraft, and exhilarating live shows, they continue to reaffirm their commitment not just to making music, but to building community - on stage, in song, and around the table.

