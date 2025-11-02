The Neighbourhood Expand 'Wiped Out!' For 10th Anniversary

(BT PR) After recently announcing they have reunited, multi-Platinum, California alternative rock band, The Neighbourhood release Wiped Out! 10th Anniversary Edition.

Wiped Out!, their breakthrough sophomore album cemented the band as one of the defining voices in alternative music and earned praise from critics, with EUPHORIA calling it "fantastic," Hypebeast describing it as "music with a chill vibe and beautiful melodies," and CLASH noting, "They've stepped up their game and created a whole new sound that feels like a new vitalized horizon for the band."

In honor of the anniversary, the band releases a new edition of the record, expanding on the classic 11-track album with an additional 11 songs that feature demos and remixes of some of the original fan favorites (including the previously released Syd's remix of "Daddy Issues"). The collection offers a fuller glimpse into the world that shaped Wiped Out! and is available both digitally and on vinyl.

Starting today, The Neighbourhood bring the celebration to East Hollywood with a pop-up store dedicated to Wiped Out! 10th Anniversary Edition. A limited run of 1,000, colored and numbered vinyl will be available via the LA pop-up store and at shop.thenbhd.com. Fans can also pre-order a black vinyl version with the same track list, with a global release date set for January 30. Wiped Out! 10th Anniversary Edition album is available at all digital retail providers via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Columbia Records. See full track list below.

