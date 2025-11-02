Trevor Jackson Releases Second Part Of 'I Love You, Goodbye' Series

(OOOG) Following last month's I Love You EP, multi-hyphenate artist, actor, and creative visionary Trevor Jackson unveils Goodbye, the second installment in his I Love You, Goodbye series, available now on all streaming platforms via UnitedMasters.

Where I Love You captured the warmth and passion of connection, Goodbye dives into the pain and clarity that follow. Across five deeply personal tracks, Jackson reflects on heartbreak, healing, and the emotional middle ground between holding on and moving forward. The project sets the stage for his upcoming full-length album I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time) arriving in November.

Led by the introspective single "Man of Steel," the EP showcases Jackson's signature blend of soulful R&B, pop, and alternative influences. Other standouts include "This Doesn't End Like The Movies," "Kept It," and "Bleed Next to a Shark," each offering an unfiltered look at vulnerability and resilience through sleek, cinematic production.

"Goodbye is about release, that moment when you finally accept that love changes, but it doesn't have to disappear," says Jackson. "It's not the end, it's the in-between."

Produced by Trevor Jackson and Brunes Charles, Goodbye continues the emotional narrative Trevor has built throughout this era, exploring every phase of love with honesty and intention.

With over 100 million global streams and a creative footprint that spans music, television, and film, Trevor Jackson continues to evolve as a storyteller who leads with heart. Goodbye is another testament to that growth - a reflection on endings that still make room for hope.

