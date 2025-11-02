Warren Zeiders Shares His Rendition Of 'How Great Thou Art'

(Warner) Warren Zeiders delivers his own version of the timeless hymn, "How Great Thou Art." Zeiders' version - out just in time for the holiday season - captures the awe-inspiring beauty of the world, the wonder of life's moments, and the profound sense of gratitude and reverence that the song has always inspired.

"'How Great Thou Art' has always been my favorite hymnal. It was one of those songs that always brought tears to my eyes," says Zeiders. "This song was my grandmother's and my dad's favorite, and also my grandfather's-the one I never got to meet, since he passed away before I was born. It holds so much meaning for me, and in the true spirit of Christmas, I wanted to record and share my version. When I got the first recording back, I had the blessing of playing it for my mom, dad, sister, and grandparents. Seeing all of us tear up together, I knew this song would touch hearts and connect with people in the way God intends."

"How Great Thou Art" follows the release of his original track, "Only Bible." Released earlier this Fall, "Only Bible" was inspired by a sermon Zeiders heard about how many people may never step foot in a church, open a Bible, or hear God's words directly, however the way believers live and interact with the world may be the only Bible someone reads in their lifetime.

Recognized as a "breakout country music star" through the release (GQ), Zeiders released his album Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal earlier this year. The 21-track album is an exploration of personal transformation, heartbreak, and an unconditional fervor for love. At only 26, he has amassed 2.7 billion total US streams to date (plus 3.6 billion global streams). In 2024, he secured his first No. 1 single at Country radio with his track "Pretty Little Poison," won a CMT Award for "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year," and earned seven spots on Billboard Magazine's 2024 year-end chart.

He is currently on this Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal headline tour, which will cap later this month with a sold-out, hometown arena show at Giant Center in Hershey, PA on November 22. Zeiders recently announced he will be at Stagecoach in April 2026, and will be sharing more touring plans soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct. 31 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL

Nov. 1 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL

Nov. 6 - Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Nov. 7 - Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY

Nov. 8 - Ford Center - Evansville, IN

Nov. 13 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

Nov. 14 - Hard Rock Live at Estes Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

Nov. 15 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

Nov. 20 - Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, WV

Nov. 21 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, PH

Nov. 22 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

April 16 - Maverick Center - Salt Lake City, UT

April 26 - Stagecoach - Indio, CA

August 28 - Champlain Valley Exposition - Essex, VT

