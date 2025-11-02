Watch Conan Gray's 'Wishbone' Short Film

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the launch of a new original content franchise, titled "Artist Portrait", a series that includes exclusive commentary and live performances by popular artists in one-of-a-kind locations. Vevo's first "Artist Portrait" features Conan Gray, whose 'Wishbone' short film follows his previously released performances of "Actor" and "Nauseous."

Conan and Vevo have a long history of working together: Vevo "DSCVR Artists to Watch" performances of "Maniac" and "Comfort Crowd" in 2020; "Live from Vevo Studios" performances of "Memories" and "Disaster" in 2021; "Live from Vevo Studios" performances of "Alley Rose" and "Never Ending Song" in 2024; and "Vevo Footnotes" for "This Song" in 2025.

"Artist Portrait" spotlights the spirit of an artist outside of the studio, with each piece of content providing an immersive, artist-led portrait in locations reflective of their creative vision and personal identity. Shaped by the artists themselves, the series' performances and interviews are held in locations near and dear to their heart, providing a unique look into their creative framework.

Conan's 'Wishbone' short film sees him reflecting on a tendency to gravitate towards distant romantic partners, finding the strength to break from that habit, and what breaking away teaches him about himself. "I think there's a lot of things that you subconsciously know about yourself...these kind of fatal flaws, or pivotal pieces of yourself that you know are there, they're right there in front of you, but you can really hide from yourself if you want to." Conan explains, "A lot of what I've been searching for for my whole career was that...if I had some kind of ache in my heart that no song out there could quite heal, then I had to tell myself that I was going to write it myself. I think it made me feel a bit insecure that there weren't other songs that were like this, but I wrote them, and then I felt deeply relieved."

"Vevo has a rich heritage and vast expertise in capturing beautiful, top-quality content for artists. We're expanding the Vevo Originals portfolio and building upon the success of our 'Extended Play' series, which marked our official foray into on-location short films that blend narrative with performance. With 'Artist Portrait', we bring the set to the artist, wherever they are. Meanwhile, fans get to enjoy the very best of their favorite artists, live, from select real-world locations that are special to them - where they can connect in a uniquely powerful way, unlike anywhere else," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "Having worked with Conan at Vevo Studios since the early days of his career, it is such a pleasure to see him flourish! In this series, fans will see Conan like never before, by the seaside: raw, authentic, and deeply personal."

"Vevo's Artist Portrait series delves into the spirit-the inner creative life-of an artist in the present tense," explained Chris Pereira, Executive Producer, Vevo, "We meet each artist where they are-on the road, in the studio, or at home-for quiet conversations and stripped-back performances that unfold with minimal convention or setup, removing barriers between the viewer and the artist's words and songs. For the series' first short film, 'Wishbone,' we met Conan Gray at a seaside writing cabin for two intimate performances of "Actor" and "Nauseous," where he spoke about the long, winding process of sifting through a body of material to find the eventual voice of his second album, Wishbone."

