Watch Gina Alice's 'Cosplay' Video

(Republic) Emerging as a different kind of pop phenomenon, international star, accomplished pianist, and dynamic vocalist Gina Alice uncovers a clever, cheeky, and catchy new single and music video entitled "Cosplay" out now via Republic Records.

Gina's luminous piano shines throughout the duration of the track, bringing a gust of vibrancy to the production. The song unpacks the dynamics of a complicated relationship as she teases during the tongue-in-cheek chorus, "Lemme cosplay as anybody you want me to."

Evoking this core theme, the intimate visual threads together a series of striking and stunning vignettes. Captured with a tight close-up, she sings to her reflection in a handheld mirror. Meanwhile, a wide angle shot focuses on the songstress as she sits behind the piano in a yellow couture gown.

A mix of high fashion and high concept, the official video is as fantastically luxurious as the song is. It also arrives on the heels of her recent statement-making single "Boss." Gaining steam on DSPs, Melodic Magazine promised, "Gina Alice sets the bar high." Stardust Magazine applauded, "Playful and sharp, it sticks-then asks to be played again."

Last year, Gina revealed her Dreamcatcher EP. The four-track body of work picked up traction on DSPs and stirred up buzz. Prior, she made headlines throughout 2024. She collaborated with her husband and iconic pianist Lang Lang on his latest full-length album, Saint-Saens. She notably contributed to 18 of the 32 total tracks.

