Boys Like Girls Launching The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026

(Live Nation) Fresh off a massive North American run supporting The Jonas Brothers, alt-pop mainstays Boys Like Girls are hitting the road once again - this time for their own headlining celebration: The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026.

Marking 20 years since their self-titled debut and 17 years since Love Drunk, the tour finds the band performing both albums front-to-back each night in track list order - a rare, career-spanning event built for the fans who've been there since the basement days and the new ones singing along for the first time.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30+ city tour kicks off Friday, March 20 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Union, and will make stops across the country in Chicago, Nashville, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Houston, Anaheim, and more before wrapping Sunday, May 10 in Seattle, WA at the Moore Theatre. Special guests iDKHOW and Arrows in Action will join across the entirety of the tour.

For nearly two decades, Boys Like Girls have built their reputation on pure energy and connection. From sweaty clubs to sold-out arenas, they've turned every night into a sing-along - uniting generations of fans through melody, emotion, and the kind of joy only live music can deliver.

When their self-titled debut dropped in 2006, the Boston-born quartet hit the road hard - sharing stages with Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, Avril Lavigne and the All American Rejects, and quickly becoming staples of the Vans Warped Tour and Honda Civic Tour. Their follow-up, Love Drunk (2009), launched them onto the world stage alongside Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and more, earning global acclaim and loyal audiences from North America to Asia.

After more than a decade away from the spotlight, Boys Like Girls returned with a vengeance - reuniting for sold-out anniversary shows and joining The Jonas Brothers on the Greetings From Your Hometown tour, reintroducing their catalog to a new generation and reminding long-time fans why their songs still hit like an open-road anthem.

With The Soundtrack of Your Life Tour, Boys Like Girls are revisiting the records that started it all - the ones that turned late-night radio sing-alongs into lifelong memories. Both albums. Every lyric. Every chord. Every story.

This is more than nostalgia. It's a celebration of where they've been, where they are, and the fans who carried these songs for twenty years.

THE SOUNDTRACK OF YOUR LIFE 2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center

Sat Mar 21 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Mar 22 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Mar 24 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Mar 25 | Milwaukee, WI | Landmark Credit Union Live

Fri Mar 27 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Mar 28 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Mar 29 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Mon Mar 30 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Apr 01 | Cleveland, OH | MGM Northfield Park

Thu Apr 02 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Fri Apr 03 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

Mon Apr 06 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Apr 07 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo RiverWorks

Thu Apr 09 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Presented by Highmark

Fri Apr 10 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Apr 11 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater

Sat Apr 18 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

Mon Apr 20 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Apr 21 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Wed Apr 22 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Thu Apr 23 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sat Apr 25 | Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston

Sun Apr 26 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port

Wed Apr 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Marquee Theatre

Sat May 02 | Las Vegas, NV | Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Sun May 03 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Tue May 05 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Thu May 07 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

Fri May 08 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory*

Sat May 09 | Boise, ID | Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Sun May 10 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

*Not a Live Nation Show

