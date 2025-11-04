Bryan Adams Rolls With The Punches With Sold Out Madison Square Garden Show

(Live Nation) Bryan Adams delivered an electrifying sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of his Roll With The Punches Tour across the U.S., delivering an unforgettable evening of rock classics and fan favorites.

Adams' powerhouse headline set featured hits including "Heaven" and "Summer of 69," along with "Roll With The Punches" and "Make Up Your Mind," from his latest studio album, Roll With The Punches. The legendary Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo opened the show and will join Bryan Adams as special guests for the remainder of the tour.

The 40-date North American arena run kicked off September 11 with a series of shows across Canada before launching its U.S. leg on October 25 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Following stops in Boston and Philadelphia, the tour made its highly anticipated stop in New York City last night.

The Roll With The Punches Tour continues tomorrow, Saturday, November 1, in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena, before heading to Raleigh, Nashville, Tampa, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and more, wrapping Wednesday, November 26 at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Earlier this year, Adams brought Roll With The Punches to audiences across New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Ireland, and Europe, marking more than 80 shows worldwide in support of his 17th studio album, released August 29, 2025 via his own label, Bad Records.

Remaining "ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES" U.S. TOUR DATES:

Mon Nov 3 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Wed Nov 5 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Thu Nov 6 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Fri Nov 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sun Nov 9 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Mon Nov 10 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

Thu Nov 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun Nov 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Tue Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Wed Nov 19 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Fri Nov 21 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Mon Nov 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

