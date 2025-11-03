Cannons And Bob Moses Teaming Up For The Afterglow Tour

(The Oriel Co) Alternative/electro-pop band Cannons announced they will be hitting the road on a very special co-headline North America tour with electronic music duo Bob Moses, the Afterglow Tour.

In what will be one of the hottest bills of the spring 2026, Cannons and Bob Moses will hit venues in cities across North America, including two nights at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York and a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, among many others.

The announcement follows the release of Cannons' new single, "All I Need." The dreamy, atmospheric track is their first new offering since their 2023 album, Heartbeat Highway, and gives listeners a taste of what's to come from Cannons in 2026.

Of the track and the decision to release it as the lead single of this new era, songwriter and vocalist Michelle Joy says, "The lyrics "falling, down again / I'm burning for you" and "all I need is your love" come from that place of being worn down to nothing, yet still reaching for the one thing that feels grounding and worth surviving for. In the middle of it all, we grew even closer as a band. Our love for each other, and the process of making music we love together, carried us through the darkness into the light, the same journey the song holds."

THE AFTERGLOW TOUR - 2026 DATES

March 31st - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 2nd - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

April 3rd - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

April 4th - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 6th - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

April 7th - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

April 8th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

April 10th - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

April 11th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

April 13th - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 15th - Washington, DC - The Anthem

April 16th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

April 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

April 19th - Toronto, ON - History

April 22nd - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoor)

April 23rd - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

April 24th - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

April 26th - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 27th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

April 29th - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

May 2nd - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

July 14th - Tacoma, WA - Dune Peninsula

July 15th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

July 17th - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

July 19th - Los Angeles - Venue TBA (on-sale date TBA)

