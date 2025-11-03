Cannons And Bob Moses Teaming Up For The Afterglow Tour

(The Oriel Co) Alternative/electro-pop band Cannons announced they will be hitting the road on a very special co-headline North America tour with electronic music duo Bob Moses, the Afterglow Tour.
In what will be one of the hottest bills of the spring 2026, Cannons and Bob Moses will hit venues in cities across North America, including two nights at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York and a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, among many others.
The announcement follows the release of Cannons' new single, "All I Need." The dreamy, atmospheric track is their first new offering since their 2023 album, Heartbeat Highway, and gives listeners a taste of what's to come from Cannons in 2026.
Of the track and the decision to release it as the lead single of this new era, songwriter and vocalist Michelle Joy says, "The lyrics "falling, down again / I'm burning for you" and "all I need is your love" come from that place of being worn down to nothing, yet still reaching for the one thing that feels grounding and worth surviving for. In the middle of it all, we grew even closer as a band. Our love for each other, and the process of making music we love together, carried us through the darkness into the light, the same journey the song holds."
THE AFTERGLOW TOUR - 2026 DATES
March 31st - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
April 2nd - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
April 3rd - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
April 4th - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 6th - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
April 7th - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
April 8th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
April 10th - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
April 11th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
April 13th - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
April 15th - Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 16th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
April 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
April 19th - Toronto, ON - History
April 22nd - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoor)
April 23rd - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
April 24th - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live
April 26th - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 27th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
April 29th - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
May 2nd - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
July 14th - Tacoma, WA - Dune Peninsula
July 15th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
July 17th - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
July 19th - Los Angeles - Venue TBA (on-sale date TBA)
Cannons Release 'Shadows (Midnight Edition)'
CANNONS Announce North American Headline Tour
The Knocks and Los Cannons Plot North American Co-Headline Tour
AC/DC Announce 2026 Power Up Tour Dates- Paul Rodgers Not Attending Bad Company's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more
Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers- more
Boys Like Girls The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026- Cannons And Bob Moses The Afterglow Tour- Kool & the Gang To Rock The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit Lead Download 2026 Lineup
Shinedown Share Lineup For Inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend
Lamb Of God Reveal 2026 Headbangers Boat Initial Lineup
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' The King With Guitar Players
Jimmy Eat World's The Something(s) Loud EP Coming On Vinyl
Bryan Adams Rolls With The Punches With Sold Out Madison Square Garden Show
In Mourning Share 'Moonless Sky' Video
Five Finger Death Punch and Babymetal Make Radio History With 'The End'