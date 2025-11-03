Demi Lovato Scores Top 10 Debut With 'It's Not That Deep'

(Island) Demi Lovato returns to the top of the charts with her critically acclaimed ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, out now via Island Records. The album arrives at #9 on the Billboard 200, marking her ninth Top 10 debut on the chart!
The album also hit #1 Top Dance Albums chart, #2 Indie Store Album Sales, #2 Top Album Sales, and #4 on Vinyl Albums. It's Not That Deep was released to global acclaim, with a cumulative 82 rating on Metacritic.
Next spring, Demi brings the music to life on the road during her biggest headline tour yet, "It's Not That Deep Tour," rolling through iconic arenas coast-to-coast. Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour will feature music from "It's Not That Deep" alongside the biggest hits of her career across 23 cities. The tour kicks off April 8 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 25 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
Speaking of performances, Demi celebrated the release of the album with a one-night-only performance at the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, which sold out in just 20 minutes and prompted widespread demand for a tour, with over 200,000 registered accounts in the show's ticket queue.
DEMI LOVATO: IT'S NOT THAT DEEP TOUR DATES
Wed Apr 8 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Apr 10 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sun Apr 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue Apr 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Apr 16 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Apr 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Mon Apr 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Apr 22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Apr 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena
Mon Apr 27 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Wed Apr 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 1 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat May 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Tue May 5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri May 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat May 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Mon May 11 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wed May 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Tue May 19 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Fri May 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sun May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Mon May 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Demi Lovato Launching The It's Not That Deep Tour
Demi Lovato Streaming New Album 'It's Not That Deep'
Demi Lovato Officially Releases 'Kiss' Along With New Video
Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Video
AC/DC Announce 2026 Power Up Tour Dates- Paul Rodgers Not Attending Bad Company's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more
Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers- more
Boys Like Girls The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026- Cannons And Bob Moses The Afterglow Tour- Kool & the Gang To Rock The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit Lead Download 2026 Lineup
Shinedown Share Lineup For Inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend
Lamb Of God Reveal 2026 Headbangers Boat Initial Lineup
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' The King With Guitar Players
Jimmy Eat World's The Something(s) Loud EP Coming On Vinyl
Bryan Adams Rolls With The Punches With Sold Out Madison Square Garden Show
In Mourning Share 'Moonless Sky' Video
Five Finger Death Punch and Babymetal Make Radio History With 'The End'