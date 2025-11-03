Demi Lovato Scores Top 10 Debut With 'It's Not That Deep'

(Island) Demi Lovato returns to the top of the charts with her critically acclaimed ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, out now via Island Records. The album arrives at #9 on the Billboard 200, marking her ninth Top 10 debut on the chart!

The album also hit #1 Top Dance Albums chart, #2 Indie Store Album Sales, #2 Top Album Sales, and #4 on Vinyl Albums. It's Not That Deep was released to global acclaim, with a cumulative 82 rating on Metacritic.

Next spring, Demi brings the music to life on the road during her biggest headline tour yet, "It's Not That Deep Tour," rolling through iconic arenas coast-to-coast. Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour will feature music from "It's Not That Deep" alongside the biggest hits of her career across 23 cities. The tour kicks off April 8 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 25 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Speaking of performances, Demi celebrated the release of the album with a one-night-only performance at the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, which sold out in just 20 minutes and prompted widespread demand for a tour, with over 200,000 registered accounts in the show's ticket queue.

DEMI LOVATO: IT'S NOT THAT DEEP TOUR DATES

Wed Apr 8 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 10 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sun Apr 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Apr 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu Apr 16 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon Apr 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed Apr 22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri Apr 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

Mon Apr 27 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Wed Apr 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 1 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat May 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Tue May 5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri May 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat May 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Mon May 11 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wed May 13 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Tue May 19 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Fri May 22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sun May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Mon May 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

