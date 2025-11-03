Five Finger Death Punch and Babymetal Make Radio History With 'The End'

(SRO) On Saturday, November 1st, Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory of global multi platinum hard rock power house, Five Finger Death Punch, joined Japanese metal sensation BABYMETAL at their sold out Intuit Dome show in Los Angeles, CA to celebrate a major international milestone as their collaborative single "The End" reached #1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal Chart and climbed to #18 on the Japanese All-Genres Chart - a landmark achievement for an international rock release.

In addition to its success in Japan, the track is making history in the United States as the first song featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at U.S. Rock radio, where it has already broken into the top #5. The artists came together a special plaque presentation to honor this cross-cultural breakthrough and the worldwide momentum behind "The End," feat. BABYMETAL confirming that music truly is universal.

Zoltan Bathory says "This was such an amazing way to celebrate a collaboration that turned into a chart-topping moment for both of us. We're working on our 10th studio album right now, and with the 20th-anniversary World tour coming up, we were already planning to go back to Japan... a place that's always shown us so much love. But with how well this song connected there, let's just say the story might not be over yet. Who knows... maybe we'll even share a stage with BABYMETAL. Life's a wild chain of coincidences, and sometimes the next chapter just writes itself."

BABYMETAL vocalist SU-METAL shares: "We were invited to take part in a 20th-anniversary collaboration project featuring guest artists on past songs. Five Finger Death Punch and BABYMETAL had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then. I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by the original lyrics of 'The End,' and spent a lot of time experimenting to find the voice that best fit such a deep, cool track. My favorite moment is the flow from 'Negai o kakete' into the break, where my voice is gradually engulfed by Ivan's growl-it gave me chills. I hope listeners feel that too."

