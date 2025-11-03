Foreigner To Rock Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

(VMC) Foreigner will bring the ultimate holiday cheer by rocking the Stranger Things float in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27.

The beloved Netflix series debuts its highly anticipated fifth and final season in three volumes at 5 p.m. PT: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas, and The Finale on New Year's Eve.

Stranger Things will take over the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving as the brand-new 'Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things' float makes its debut in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Upside Down will thrill audiences on the streets of New York and across America as a Demogorgon creates chaos along the Parade route.

Each year, the Parade brings together millions of people to celebrate the joy and magic of the season with the nation's premiere holiday experience, featuring a world-class lineup of iconic character balloons, fantastical floats, music's biggest talents, and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

FOREIGNER is responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is." Now, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers FOREIGNER will team up with Netflix to bring one of their iconic songs, "Cold As Ice" to the "Stranger Things" float. Still rocking the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard "Top 200" album success, streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

FOREIGNER is proud of the band's relationship with Netflix. Stranger Things has featured "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You," while Happy Gilmore 2 relied upon "Juke Box Hero" to drive a pivotal four-minute sequence in the blockbuster movie. FOREIGNER's music has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to usage in primetime television, major motion pictures, video games, advertising, and digital content. Films such as "Rock of Ages," "Bad Moms," "Angry Birds," "Magic Mike," "Pitch Perfect," "Good Boys," "The Eternals," and television shows "Orange Is The New Black," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Tacoma FD," "Wednesday," and "Euphoria" have all strongly featured FOREIGNER's songs. Advertisers including Toyota, Google, Molson, and Ford have turned to FOREIGNER's music to engage their fans.

Audiences nationwide can watch the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade only on the official telecast on NBC and Peacock, broadcast live starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/CT. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade. For more information, visit macys.com/parade.

