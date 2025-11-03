George Thorogood & The Destroyers Share 2026 Baddest Show On Earth Tour Dates

(UMe) George Thorogood & The Destroyers - recently hailed by Goldmine as "The All-American Rock & Roll Party Band" - announce the first 21 dates on the 2026 continuation of their Baddest Show On Earth Tour. Starting 3/6/26 in Highland, California, the first leg of the tour will extend into British Columbia and Alberta, Canada.

"When we decided to call this tour 'The Baddest Show On Earth', we had no doubt we could back it up night after night," says George Thorogood. "We're playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it's guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again. Time to get on the bus, hit the highway and bring the rock party to the people for 2026."

After more than five decades, more than 8,000 live performances, over 15 million albums sold, and now-classic hits that include "I Drink Alone", "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "Who Do You Love" and the definitive badass anthem "Bad To The Bone", Thorogood and his longtime band - Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) continue to "play rock & roll hot enough to melt the polar icecaps and flood the world's major population centers" (Rolling Stone). They've also remained one of the top live acts in the world, including recent triumphant tours with Sammy Hagar, ZZ Top and John Fogerty. Thorogood closed out 2025 bigger than ever, including his iconic guitar placed on permanent exhibit at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a Las Vegas Raiders halftime performance with over 54,000 in attendance, and the premiere of the top-rated PBS special Recorded Live at Analog airing in over 75 markets - as well as streaming on PBS.org and YouTube - and continuing into 2026.

The first leg of the 2026 Baddest Show On Earth Tour:

3/6/26 Yaamava' Resort & Casino / Highland, CA - Evening with

3/7/26 Edgewater Casino Resort / Laughlin, NV - Evening with

3/8/26 Bank of America PAC / Thousand Oaks, CA - with Canyon Lights

3/10/26 Uptown Theatre / Napa, CA - with Canyon Lights

3/11/26 Gallo Center for the Arts / Modesto, CA - Evening with

3/13/26 Spirit Mountain Casino / Grand Ronde, OR - Evening with

3/14/26 Great Canadian Casino Vancouver / Coquitlam, BC - Evening with

3/15/26 Great Canadian Casino Vancouver / Coquitlam, BC - Evening with

3/17/26 Sandman Centre / Kamloops, BC - with Canyon Lights

3/19/26 River Cree Resort & Casino / Enoch, AB - Evening with

3/20/26 Grey Eagle Resort & Casino / Calgary, AB - with Canyon Lights

3/22/26 Conexus Arts Centre / Regina, SK - with Canyon Lights

3/24/26 Burton Cummings Theatre / Winnipeg, MB - with Canyon Lights

3/25/26 Duluth Convention Center / Duluth, MN - with Robert Cray Band

3/27/26 FireKeepers Casino / Battle Creek, MI - Evening with

3/28/26 Brown County Music Center / Nashville, IN - with Canyon Lights

3/29/26 Rialto Square Theatre / Joliet, IL - with Robert Cray Band

3/31/26 Midland Theatre / Newark, OH - with Canyon Lights

4/2/26 FirstOntario Concert Hall / Hamilton, ON - with Canyon Lights

4/3/26 Casino Rama / Orillia, ON - Evening with

4/4/26 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino / Ottawa, ON - Evening with

