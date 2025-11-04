.

In Mourning Share 'Moonless Sky' Video

11-03-2025
(All Noir) Swedish progressive melodic death metal force In Mourning has dropped a haunting new video for "Moonless Sky", the latest single from their well-received August release and seventh album The Immortal. A slow-burning, emotional standout, this track digs deep into bleak territory; and now gets a visual treatment that hits just as hard.

"What makes us stay here, when it becomes so very dark. I think that sentence captures this song, and I think Jonna portrays it in a beautiful way with this video," says guitarist Bjorn Pettersson. Vocalist Tobias Netzell calls it "a song to catch your breath when you are in the middle of the darkest tempest."

With The Immortal, In Mourning once again prove themselves a creative force unafraid to push the limits of sound, delivering a release that resonates on every level: Musically, and emotionally. With emotive melodies, melodic riffing, and an unmistakable intensity, In Mourning deliver a compelling experience both on record and on stage!

