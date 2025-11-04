In Mourning Share 'Moonless Sky' Video

(All Noir) Swedish progressive melodic death metal force In Mourning has dropped a haunting new video for "Moonless Sky", the latest single from their well-received August release and seventh album The Immortal. A slow-burning, emotional standout, this track digs deep into bleak territory; and now gets a visual treatment that hits just as hard.
"What makes us stay here, when it becomes so very dark. I think that sentence captures this song, and I think Jonna portrays it in a beautiful way with this video," says guitarist Bjorn Pettersson. Vocalist Tobias Netzell calls it "a song to catch your breath when you are in the middle of the darkest tempest."
With The Immortal, In Mourning once again prove themselves a creative force unafraid to push the limits of sound, delivering a release that resonates on every level: Musically, and emotionally. With emotive melodies, melodic riffing, and an unmistakable intensity, In Mourning deliver a compelling experience both on record and on stage!
In Mourning Share 'North Star' Video
Ian Fisher Finds Solace For His Grief With 'Independence Day'
The Vibrators' Pat Collier Has Passed Away
Friends and Colleagues Remember Country Music Icon Buck Trent
AC/DC Announce 2026 Power Up Tour Dates- Paul Rodgers Not Attending Bad Company's Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction- more
Kenny Chesney Kicks Off HEART LIFE MUSIC Tour- Charles Kelley Goes Retro With 'Steal Your Heart' Video- Russell Dickerson Teams With The Jonas Brothers- more
Boys Like Girls The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026- Cannons And Bob Moses The Afterglow Tour- Kool & the Gang To Rock The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade- more
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Passport: Koko Productions Music from Africa
Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit Lead Download 2026 Lineup
Shinedown Share Lineup For Inaugural Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend
Lamb Of God Reveal 2026 Headbangers Boat Initial Lineup
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' The King With Guitar Players
Jimmy Eat World's The Something(s) Loud EP Coming On Vinyl
Bryan Adams Rolls With The Punches With Sold Out Madison Square Garden Show
In Mourning Share 'Moonless Sky' Video
Five Finger Death Punch and Babymetal Make Radio History With 'The End'