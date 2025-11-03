Kool & the Gang To Rock The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

(UMe) The Bronx Zoo announced that Grammy Award-winning R&B, soul, and funk band Kool & the Gang, known for beloved songs like "Celebration", "Jungle Boogie", and "Ladies' Night", will take the stage on the zoo's Wondrous World of Wildlife float in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In a nod to the Bronx Zoo's celebratory Holiday Lights festival - which kicks off November 21, 2025 - Kool & the Gang will delight lifetime listeners and new audiences alike with their timeless hit, "Celebration", which has been a longstanding international staple since its single debut. The all-ages appeal of the song echoes the breadth of the Bronx Zoo's audience and the welcoming draw of its world-class exhibits.

"We're honored to bring our energy and vibe to the Bronx Zoo's float," said Robert "Kool" Bell, Founding Member of Kool & the Gang. "'Celebration' is the perfect soundtrack to the Bronx Zoo's holiday programming and is a great way to kick off the season at one of New York's most celebrated parks."

Kool & the Gang's incredible catalog of grooves has earned the band two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums. The smash hit "Celebration" has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and remains de rigueur at joyous occasions worldwide.

"It's great to welcome Kool & the Gang to perform on our Bronx Zoo float this year," said Jim Breheny, Director of the Bronx Zoo and EVP of WCS Zoos & Aquarium. "Their iconic anthem, 'Celebration' resonates across generations. The Bronx Zoo, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Kool & the Gang together present a wonderful holiday combination for folks of all ages."

The Bronx Zoo's Holiday Lights is New York City's most festive night out, with millions of lights for guests to delight in and a lineup of fun-for-all holiday activities. Six signature lantern trails, featuring over 400 animal- and plant-themed lanterns, will connect visitors to species found across Wildlife Conservation Society's global programs and at the Bronx Zoo.

The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, November 27 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in all time zones. Following the Parade, viewers are invited to experience the wonder of the Bronx Zoo firsthand during Holiday Lights, running November 21, 2025 - January 4, 2026 on select nights.

Related Stories

Kool & The Gang Release First New Vinyl In Decades

Kool & The Gang Announce First New Vinyl Release In Decades

Kool & The Gang Lead Lineup For The Ultimate Disco Cruise & Beyond

News > Kool the Gang